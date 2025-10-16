Flu Season May Hit Bulgaria Early

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, warned that this year’s flu wave could arrive earlier than usual. Speaking on BNT, he explained that similar trends have already been observed abroad, particularly in Japan, where the flu season began a month ahead of schedule and is spreading rapidly. Bulgaria has already recorded its first confirmed flu case, detected in a child’s sample by the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to Kunchev, individual flu cases in Bulgaria typically begin appearing in the second half of October, with infections gradually increasing through November. By late November, flu activity usually begins to rise, though still below epidemic levels. During the Christmas holidays, gatherings and travel further accelerate transmission, and by the end of January, infection rates typically reach epidemic levels. This year, however, that timeline could shift forward.

Citing Japan’s experience, Kunchev noted that more than 4,500 people are currently hospitalized there with flu-related complications, showing that the season started early and with greater intensity. He clarified that this does not necessarily mean Bulgaria will experience the same scenario, but health authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Kunchev also confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. He emphasized that, while not alarming at this stage, the increase underscores the need for timely vaccination and preventive measures.

Regarding flu vaccines, Kunchev assured that additional supplies are being distributed through the pharmacy network. “Large quantities have already arrived and more are on the way,” he said. “Yesterday, I checked in several pharmacies, there are vaccines available on the free market. For people over 65, we have provided 100,000 more doses than last year.”

He added that the number of nasal vaccines for children has also been increased from 10,000 to 15,000 doses. “I can’t promise there won’t be shortages in December,” Kunchev admitted, “but we are adjusting according to demand.” In addition to pharmacies, general practitioners also have stocks available. The health inspector urged citizens, especially vulnerable groups, to get vaccinated early to ensure protection before the virus begins to circulate widely.

Kunchev further addressed recent concerns about water quality in several regions, including Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, and Burgas. He explained that regional health inspectors have formally recommended avoiding the use of tap water for drinking purposes, though it remains safe for hygiene. “Turbidity is the most visible, but also the least dangerous indicator,” he said. “If the water looks cloudy, people naturally avoid drinking it, but that doesn’t mean it’s toxic.”

The issue, Kunchev explained, stems from surface water sources that become contaminated after heavy rainfall and flooding, when large amounts of soil and organic matter mix with water supplies. In the Burgas region, microbiological deviations have also been detected. “In Tsarevo, Primorsko, and Kiten, we found minimal quantities, six to seven units of Escherichia coli. In Elenite, however, the levels were higher, around 100 units, compared to the zero tolerance for drinking water,” he said.

To ensure safety, Kunchev stressed that authorities will only lift the restrictions after three consecutive negative test results confirm that the water meets all safety standards. He noted that local water operators are already applying enhanced purification measures such as filtration, sedimentation, and increased chlorination to speed up recovery of water quality. “In most cases, turbidity decreases naturally within a few days,” he added.

Kunchev also reminded residents in affected areas that the Regional Health Inspectorates have issued guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting homes following contamination. “Everything brought in from outside, sediment, mud, materials, must first be removed, then washed and disinfected,” he said.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of vigilance during the autumn and winter months, noting that both viral and environmental health risks require timely preventive action from the public and authorities alike.