Bulgaria's Socialist Party Urges Coalition Dialogue, Warns Destabilization Could Trigger Economic Crisis

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has declared that it continues to act in the public interest, setting aside narrow partisan and political ambitions amid growing tensions within the ruling coalition. In an official statement, the party’s Executive Bureau responded to remarks made by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who said he no longer sees a place for his party in the current government.

According to the BSP, since the beginning of this cabinet’s mandate, the Socialists have prioritized the stability of the state over party calculations. The party stressed that, as the oldest political formation in Bulgaria’s democratic system, it has consistently upheld principles of responsibility and statesmanship, regardless of whether it has been part of the government or the opposition.

The BSP’s leadership underlined that maintaining the country’s financial and social balance remains its foremost concern. The Socialists warned that triggering another political crisis would have “a destructive impact” on social peace and on key systems of governance, potentially undermining what the government has achieved so far. They argued that Bulgaria’s stability must come before the pursuit of political advantage, noting that each coalition partner should share this principled approach.

In their position, the BSP pointed to the current debate over potential cabinet changes, warning that talk of restructuring, parliamentary blockages, or early elections threatens to push the country dangerously close to destabilization. “On the axis of stability and destabilization, the balance is tipping in the wrong direction,” the statement reads, adding that once the equilibrium is lost, the path toward economic and social turmoil could be both “quick and easy.”

The party recalled that the current government was formed on the basis of compromise and mutual understanding among coalition partners, which, according to the Socialists, has brought about the political stability necessary for Bulgaria’s continued European development. “It was through this cooperation that we achieved stability and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s European course,” the statement emphasized.

Following Borissov’s declaration that GERB will not break the coalition but will no longer tolerate the status quo, BSP urged all partners to focus on dialogue and collective decision-making. The Socialists stated they expect the mandate-holding party to submit its proposals to the Council for Joint Governance, where discussions on potential changes will take place. Decisions within BSP, they noted, will be made through its collective bodies and in consultation with coalition partners.

Borissov’s comments came amid mounting dissatisfaction inside GERB after its disappointing local election results in Pazardzhik. He insisted that the coalition must be “reformatted,” which would include replacing Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova.

Shortly after Borissov’s announcement, Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS–New Beginning, responded by expressing readiness to take on greater responsibility within the government. He confirmed that his party would support GERB’s nomination for a new Speaker of the National Assembly and said that DPS was prepared to engage in negotiations on a possible reshuffle.

Against this backdrop, the BSP reiterated that any move toward destabilization would endanger not only the government’s continuity but also Bulgaria’s economic and social progress. The Socialists appealed for restraint and reaffirmed their commitment to stability, dialogue, and shared responsibility within the coalition, warning that renewed political turmoil would jeopardize both public trust and the achievements of the current administration.