Quorum Failure Deepens Political Turmoil in Bulgaria

The National Assembly failed to gather a quorum today, forcing the postponement of its session to tomorrow morning. Only 61 MPs registered for attendance, far below the required 121, leaving the hall largely empty of deputies from GERB and DPS-New Beginning. Speaker Natalia Kiselova announced that the next sitting will take place on Wednesday, October 16, at 9:00 a.m., after declining to hold a second quorum check. Shouts of “resignation” echoed in the chamber following her announcement.

The absence of GERB’s deputies came less than 24 hours after party leader Boyko Borissov vowed that his group would no longer ensure a quorum in parliament. His declaration followed GERB’s disappointing sixth-place finish in the recent municipal council elections in Pazardzhik. During a fiery meeting at the party headquarters, broadcast live, Borissov ordered his MPs to return to their regions and assess what he called the “erosion of GERB’s body.” He also accused his coalition partners of disloyalty and incompetence, arguing that GERB bears responsibility for government decisions while others gain political capital.

Borissov demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov or a purge of the ministry’s leadership following reports of vote-buying scandals in Pazardzhik. He also criticized Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov for being too “soft” and urged him to act decisively to reformat the government. According to Borissov, the cabinet should undergo changes at every level, including the post of Speaker of Parliament. He warned that if cooperation among coalition partners does not improve, the government could collapse within days due to lack of quorum.

Shortly after Borissov’s remarks, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov canceled today’s cabinet meeting without explanation. The decision came less than an hour after the cabinet’s agenda had been distributed to the media. The move heightened political tension and signaled that the internal rifts within the ruling coalition were deepening.

Borissov made it clear that GERB would not be the first to dissolve the coalition but would also not continue to act as a “front” for its partners. He distanced his party from the Pazardzhik election scandal, claiming GERB had deliberately avoided involvement in what he called “a mess” orchestrated by others. He also hinted that DPS-New Beginning, led by Delyan Peevski, could take on a more direct role in governance, should a reformatting of power occur.

Peevski quickly responded to Borissov’s remarks, expressing readiness for negotiations. He agreed that a government reshuffle was necessary and announced that the DPS–New Beginning would send a negotiating team for talks with Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and other coalition members. Peevski added that his party was prepared to support GERB’s nomination for the post of Speaker of Parliament, emphasizing that, by democratic tradition, the position belongs to the largest political force.

The latest developments mark one of the most turbulent days in Bulgarian politics in recent months. The failure to secure a quorum has paralyzed the work of the legislature, while the cancellation of the cabinet meeting has further fueled uncertainty about the government’s stability. As political leaders exchange accusations and maneuver for influence, the future of the current coalition remains in question, and a potential reconfiguration of power appears increasingly likely.