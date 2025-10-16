Wizz Air CFO Ian Malin on the Company's Commitment to Bulgaria and the Sofia Marathon

Wizz Air continues to strengthen its presence in Bulgaria, not only as a leading airline but also as a supporter of health, sports, and tourism. Ahead of the official opening of the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 in Sofia on 12 October, Novinite spoke with Ian Malin, Chief Financial Officer of Wizz Air. In the interview, Malin discusses the airline’s long-term commitment to Bulgaria, its strategy for growth and sustainability, and how his personal passion for running mirrors the dedication and discipline required in business leadership.





1. Malin, Wizz Air has been the title sponsor of the Sofia Marathon for eight consecutive years. What does this partnership mean to the company, and why is it important for Wizz Air to invest in events like this one?

For Wizz Air, the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon is much more than just a sponsorship. It’s a long-term partnership that reflects our commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle across Europe. As an airline, we connect people and places; as a brand, we aim to connect communities through shared values such as well-being, inclusivity, and resilience. Supporting the Sofia Marathon for the eighth consecutive year underlines our commitment to Bulgaria, where we have a very strong presence, and reinforces our belief that sport and travel together can inspire people to live healthier, more connected lives.

2. This marathon brings together runners from all over the world. How do you see Wizz Air’s role in promoting Sofia, and Bulgaria more broadly, as a sports and tourism destination in the region?

We are proud that the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon has become an international event, this year attracting participants from more than 65 countries. This international reach helps position Sofia and Bulgaria as key destinations for sports and tourism in the Balkans. Through our extensive network, we make it easy for visitors from across Europe to travel affordably and conveniently to the country, supporting both inbound tourism and local economic growth. Our investment in events like this complements our broader strategy to promote Bulgaria as a modern, dynamic country with strong appeal for both leisure and active travellers.

3. As Chief Financial Officer, you oversee Wizz Air’s growth strategy. How significant is the Bulgarian market in the company’s overall financial and operational network?

Bulgaria plays a key role within Wizz Air’s Central and Eastern European network. We currently based 8 aircraft across 2 bases in the country, offering 56 routes to 19 countries. The market has shown steady growth, with passenger numbers increasing by 6.3% year-on-year, reflecting both the strong local demand and Bulgaria’s strategic importance within our broader European operations. Our ongoing investment in Bulgaria – both in fleet capacity and in human resources – demonstrates our long-term confidence in this market.

4. Wizz Air continues to expand its routes across Europe. Can you share whether new destinations or additional flight frequencies are planned from Bulgaria later this year or in 2026?

We are constantly evaluating opportunities to expand our network from Bulgaria, in line with market demand and our commitment to offering affordable travel options. We alwaysmonitor the performance of our routes too. Bulgaria remains a market of strong potential, and we plan to continue to grow our operations here.

5. Fuel costs, inflation, and air traffic disruptions have challenged airlines across Europe. From a financial perspective, how is Wizz Air managing to remain resilient and maintain its ultra-low-cost model?

Wizz Air’s resilience lies in our disciplined cost management, young and efficient fleet, and clear focus on operational excellence. We operate one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average aircraft age of just 5 years, which provides significant fuel efficiency advantages. We maintain our ultra-low-cost model by keeping costs under control, optimizing route performance, and leveraging economies of scale as we grow.

6. Sustainability has become a major topic in aviation. What concrete steps is Wizz Air taking to reduce its environmental footprint while keeping operations efficient and affordable?

Decarbonization is embedded in Wizz Air’s long-term strategy. We operate one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in the world, composed entirely of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, which deliver significant reductions in fuel burn and emissions. In FY2025, our CO₂ emissions intensity stood at just 52.2 grams per passenger per kilometre and it’s one of the lowest in the industry. We are also investing heavily in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and supporting innovation through partnerships and research initiatives. Our goal is to reduce CO₂ emissions per passenger kilometre by 25% by 2030, while maintaining affordable fares and accessibility for our customers.

7. The low-cost airline market is highly competitive. What do you think sets Wizz Air apart financially and strategically from its rivals in Central and Eastern Europe?

Our competitive edge lies in our strategic focus, disciplined execution, and operational efficiency. Wizz Air combines one of the lowest unit costs in Europe with one of the youngest and most efficient fleets. We serve a unique network that connects both established Western European markets and fast-growing Central and Eastern European destinations, offering customers affordable, reliable, and safe travel. Financially, we remain strong, with a robust liquidity position and a clear strategy for long-term.

8. You discovered running in 2023, and since then, you’ve completed multiple marathons and half-marathons. What motivated you to start, and how has running changed your perspective on life and work?

I started running in 2023, shortly after moving to Budapest. Leading a €6 billion business comes with intense pressure, and I needed a way to keep both mind and body balanced. Running gave me that structure. It provides clarity, focus, and time to reflect and they are all essential qualities in both personal and professional life. The discipline and endurance required in running mirror the same principles needed in business leadership: preparation, consistency, and the ability to push through challenges.

9. With a demanding role as Wizz Air’s CFO, how do you manage to train for marathons while keeping up with your professional responsibilities?

It’s about discipline, prioritization, and optimization. I usually train early in the morning, before the workday begins, when it’s quiet and cool and for me, it’s the best conditions to be focused. Running has become part of my routine and a key to maintaining balance. It requires giving up some distractions, but it gives back energy, mental sharpness, and resilience that directly benefit my work at Wizz Air.

10. In a past interview, you’ve said the Venice Marathon was particularly tough due to the heat and the long bridge. Which other marathons have challenged you the most, and what lessons have you taken from these experiences that apply to your professional life?

Venice was my first full marathon — and the toughest. That long bridge in the October sun is a mental battle. All the half marathons along my way helped me build up to that moment. Anyway every marathon teaches a lesson: in Skopje, it was patience; in London – pacing; in Budapest – consistency. In business, as in running, success comes from persistence and adaptability. You can’t control every external factor — weather, markets, or competition — but you can control yourself, your preparation and your response.

11. How important is sharing this hobby with your family? Do you see your passion for running inspiring your chil too?

It’s very important. Running together creates shared moments that go beyond sport. It’s about teamwork, support, and setting an example. My son once joined me spontaneously during a race, and that moment reminded me how powerful positive habits can be. I hope my children see that staying active and challenging yourself are lifelong values.

12. Finally, looking ahead, what are your priorities for Wizz Air in the next few years, both in terms of financial sustainability and its continued engagement with communities like Sofia through initiatives such Wizz Air Sofia Marathon?

Our priorities are clear: maintain financial resilience, drive sustainable growth, and continue investing in communities across our network. The WIZZ Run Series, which connects marathons supported by Wizz Air across Europe, is a key example of how we integrate our corporate values with social engagement. We want to keep inspiring people to be active, explore new destinations, and experience the same sense of freedom that flying — and running — bring.

Ian Malin joined Wizz Air in 2022, bringing with him more than 22 years of finance experience. Prior to joining Wizz Air, he held various positions including Chief Commercial Officer at Unical Aviation and Chief Financial Officer at AJW Group.

At AJW Group, he oversaw financial strategy, corporate development, and served as CEO of AJW Leasing. Before that, he served as a Senior Vice President at Seabury Aviation & Aerospace Asia Limited and worked in asset finance at the Allco Finance Group.

Ian holds a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School and a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College in Vermont.

