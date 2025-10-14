Bulgaria's Borissov Pulls GERB MPs from Parliament, Demands Interior Ministry Shake-Up After Pazardzhik Loss

Politics | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 18:19
Bulgaria's Borissov Pulls GERB MPs from Parliament, Demands Interior Ministry Shake-Up After Pazardzhik Loss

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has expressed sharp dissatisfaction with his party’s sixth-place finish in the recent snap elections for the Municipal Council in Pazardzhik. Speaking to GERB MPs in a live-streamed address on his Facebook profile, Borissov criticized the government’s handling of the situation and demanded accountability from the Ministry of Interior.

Borissov argued that, despite GERB’s position as the leading political force, the party has suffered significant setbacks without seeing sufficient responsibility taken by the government. As a response, he instructed MPs to return to their hometowns to assess local party structures and evaluate the state of GERB at the grassroots level.

The former prime minister singled out Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, who also serves as GERB’s deputy chairman, calling either for his resignation or a full purge of the Ministry’s professional leadership, citing scandals linked to alleged vote-buying in Pazardzhik. He also criticized the coalition’s Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party for his public statements about pension and salary increases, which Borissov labeled as populist measures implemented at GERB’s expense.

Borissov did not spare other parties. He leveled accusations at the main opposition party, “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), for alleged vote-buying in Pazardzhik, and made a brief mention of Delyan Peevski’s DPS-New Beginning party. He stressed that GERB had intentionally underplayed the Pazardzhik elections, which he acknowledged was a strategic error.

The GERB leader also criticized Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova, representing BSP, suggesting that she should be replaced. Borissov warned that if a parliamentary quorum is not maintained within four to five days, the government could collapse, though he emphasized that GERB deputies will not facilitate the functioning of the National Assembly under the current conditions.

In his address, Borissov repeated that GERB will not be the first to dissolve the coalition but will no longer serve as a “cover” for mismanagement. He openly congratulated the winners in Pazardzhik, acknowledging the party’s poor showing and pointing out that in certain Roma-majority neighborhoods, votes were effectively redirected to Peevski's DPS.

Borissov expressed frustration with the coalition’s handling of government responsibilities, arguing that GERB has been left to carry the burden while other parties benefit politically. He highlighted that ministries were ceded to coalition partners without proper coordination, leaving GERB at a disadvantage. “Everyone thought they could act behind my back. My back is big, but slippery!Borissov said, stressing the party’s independence in the upcoming period.

The GERB leader also addressed internal party oversight, instructing MPs to report on local structures and assess what he described as the damage to GERB’s “body.” He indicated that decisions regarding future electoral participation would be based on these reports and called for structural changes at the upcoming party high forum, including potential adjustments to the Executive Committee.

In parallel, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced the cancellation of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 15, though no official reason was provided. Borissov reiterated that while GERB will not be the first to break the coalition, the party cannot remain passive in the face of what he called political mismanagement.

