NATO Chief Jokes About Russia’s ‘Broken’ Submarine, Calls Alliance Response to Air Incursions ‘Proportionate’

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte ridiculed Russia’s naval troubles on Monday, joking about a “limping” submarine that recently surfaced off the coast of France, a moment he contrasted sharply with Cold War-era depictions of Soviet might. His remarks came as Moscow denied reports that the vessel, the diesel-powered Novorossiysk, had been forced to surface due to a malfunction.

According to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, the submarine surfaced in the English Channel strictly in line with international navigation rules, while being escorted by a support tug and monitored by NATO forces. The fleet dismissed as “false” media claims that the submarine had suffered an emergency failure off France, describing its movement as a “scheduled inter-fleet transit” following operations in the Mediterranean.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte:



Russia's military is stretched there and elsewhere. Its Mediterranean task force was once a mix of surface ships, submarines and support vessels. Now, in effect, there is hardly any Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean left.



Western reports had painted a different picture. The Dutch Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the Novorossiysk appeared to be under tow in the North Sea, escorted by the Dutch Navy after being tracked by the British Royal Navy between October 7 and 9. Earlier, the Royal Navy said HMS Iron Duke had shadowed the surfaced Russian Kilo-class submarine and its tug through the Channel as part of a coordinated NATO effort. French naval forces were also reported to have monitored the submarine during its passage.

Rutte seized on the incident in a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Slovenia. “What a change from the 1984 Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October,” he quipped. “Today, it seems more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic.” The NATO chief said the damaged vessel symbolized the current state of Russia’s naval power, adding that there is “hardly any Russian naval presence left in the Mediterranean.”

The remarks followed earlier reports by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which alleged on September 27 that fuel had leaked into the submarine’s hold while it was crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, a malfunction that allegedly raised fears of an explosion. Environmental concerns were also voiced by Western observers, noting that such incidents echo the risks posed by Russia’s “shadow fleet” of poorly maintained, obscurely owned oil tankers used to bypass sanctions.

The NATO Maritime Command confirmed that the French Navy had been observing the submarine last week. “NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with constant vigilance and maritime awareness across the Atlantic,” it stated on X. The operation followed another incident two weeks earlier, when British forces tracked a Russian frigate and a cargo vessel through the Channel.

Meanwhile, Rutte also addressed recent Russian aerial incursions into NATO airspace. Speaking in Slovenia, he said the alliance’s decision not to shoot down Russian jets or drones in several cases reflected its overwhelming military superiority rather than restraint born of fear. “We are so much stronger than the Russians,” Rutte said. “We don’t have to take down Russian airplanes unless they pose a threat. If they do, we have the authority to do the ultimate.”

He emphasized that NATO’s responses to such provocations remain “proportionate,” noting that alliance aircraft have only engaged when absolutely necessary, such as when a Russian drone was downed after violating Polish airspace in September. The same month, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace, prompting diplomatic protests but no armed response.

Rutte added that a war could still erupt “if the Russians would be so idiotic to attack us,” but stressed that NATO’s measured approach demonstrates confidence, not weakness. “If we were weak, we might have to show strength immediately,” he said. “But because we are strong, we can afford to act proportionally.”

Following the airspace violations, NATO members have reinforced patrols along the eastern flank and discussed establishing a “drone wall” to better monitor Russian activity. Germany, for its part, announced plans to procure more than 600 short-range Skyranger anti-drone systems after drone sightings temporarily shut down Munich Airport.

