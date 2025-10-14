NATO Chief Jokes About Russia’s ‘Broken’ Submarine, Calls Alliance Response to Air Incursions ‘Proportionate’

World | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:41
Bulgaria: NATO Chief Jokes About Russia’s ‘Broken’ Submarine, Calls Alliance Response to Air Incursions ‘Proportionate’

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte ridiculed Russia’s naval troubles on Monday, joking about a “limpingsubmarine that recently surfaced off the coast of France, a moment he contrasted sharply with Cold War-era depictions of Soviet might. His remarks came as Moscow denied reports that the vessel, the diesel-powered Novorossiysk, had been forced to surface due to a malfunction.

According to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, the submarine surfaced in the English Channel strictly in line with international navigation rules, while being escorted by a support tug and monitored by NATO forces. The fleet dismissed as “false” media claims that the submarine had suffered an emergency failure off France, describing its movement as a “scheduled inter-fleet transit” following operations in the Mediterranean.

Western reports had painted a different picture. The Dutch Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the Novorossiysk appeared to be under tow in the North Sea, escorted by the Dutch Navy after being tracked by the British Royal Navy between October 7 and 9. Earlier, the Royal Navy said HMS Iron Duke had shadowed the surfaced Russian Kilo-class submarine and its tug through the Channel as part of a coordinated NATO effort. French naval forces were also reported to have monitored the submarine during its passage.

Rutte seized on the incident in a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Slovenia. “What a change from the 1984 Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October,” he quipped. “Today, it seems more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic.” The NATO chief said the damaged vessel symbolized the current state of Russia’s naval power, adding that there is “hardly any Russian naval presence left in the Mediterranean.”

The remarks followed earlier reports by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which alleged on September 27 that fuel had leaked into the submarine’s hold while it was crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, a malfunction that allegedly raised fears of an explosion. Environmental concerns were also voiced by Western observers, noting that such incidents echo the risks posed by Russia’s “shadow fleet” of poorly maintained, obscurely owned oil tankers used to bypass sanctions.

The NATO Maritime Command confirmed that the French Navy had been observing the submarine last week. “NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with constant vigilance and maritime awareness across the Atlantic,” it stated on X. The operation followed another incident two weeks earlier, when British forces tracked a Russian frigate and a cargo vessel through the Channel.

Meanwhile, Rutte also addressed recent Russian aerial incursions into NATO airspace. Speaking in Slovenia, he said the alliance’s decision not to shoot down Russian jets or drones in several cases reflected its overwhelming military superiority rather than restraint born of fear. “We are so much stronger than the Russians,” Rutte said. “We don’t have to take down Russian airplanes unless they pose a threat. If they do, we have the authority to do the ultimate.”

He emphasized that NATO’s responses to such provocations remain “proportionate,” noting that alliance aircraft have only engaged when absolutely necessary, such as when a Russian drone was downed after violating Polish airspace in September. The same month, three Russian MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace, prompting diplomatic protests but no armed response.

Rutte added that a war could still erupt “if the Russians would be so idiotic to attack us,” but stressed that NATO’s measured approach demonstrates confidence, not weakness. “If we were weak, we might have to show strength immediately,” he said. “But because we are strong, we can afford to act proportionally.”

Following the airspace violations, NATO members have reinforced patrols along the eastern flank and discussed establishing a “drone wall” to better monitor Russian activity. Germany, for its part, announced plans to procure more than 600 short-range Skyranger anti-drone systems after drone sightings temporarily shut down Munich Airport.

Further reading: Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Russia, rutte, submarine

Related Articles:

Trump Warns Putin: End the War or Face U.S. Tomahawks in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles if Russia refuses to end the war, using the potential transfer as leverage against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:58

Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize If He Ends War with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire with Russia

World » Ukraine | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:39

Putin Finally Admits Russia Fired Missiles at Azerbaijani Plane Before Deadly Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Russian air defenses fired missiles at an Azerbaijani airliner before it crashed in Kazakhstan last December

World » Russia | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:35

EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

Von der Leyen Calls for Unified EU Response to Escalating Russian Attacks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the European Union to bolster its defenses in response to what she describes as Russia’s growing “hybrid warfare”

World » EU | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:25

Europe on Edge: Kremlin 'Discussing' Invasion of NATO Countries, Intelligence Reveals

Western intelligence services have reportedly gathered evidence that Russia is discussing the possibility of a direct attack on NATO member states

World » EU | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky Appoints Head of Odesa Military Administration, Russians Advance in Kupiansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to appoint Serhii Lysak, the current head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, as the new head of the Odesa City Military Administration

World » Ukraine | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:47

Heavy Fighting Along Durand Line: Afghan and Pakistani Forces Locked in Escalating Conflict

Tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border have flared into some of the fiercest fighting in recent months, with heavy clashes spreading across multiple provinces

World | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10

Slovak President Pellegrini Criticizes EU and Bulgaria for Blocking North Macedonia’s Accession

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession

World » EU | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

'BRICS Was an Attack on the Dollar', Says Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed that BRICS represents an attack on the US dollar and emphasized that countries choosing to trade in dollars hold a significant "advantage" over those that do not

World | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 10:21

Main Suspect in Kocani Disco Fire Passes Away Amid Ongoing Investigation

Vlado Petrov, one of the first suspects detained following the deadly Pulse disco fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, has died

World » Southeast Europe | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 13:01

After Nepal, Bangladesh, Now Madagascar: President Flees as Gen Z-Led Protest Topples Government

After weeks of mass protests, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has left the country, becoming the latest world leader forced out amid a wave of Gen Z-driven unrest sweeping multiple continents

World | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 12:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria