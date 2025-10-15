Bulgaria's Weightlifting Fed Backed by Peevski Faces Backlash as World Champion Nasar Denies Its Role in His Success

Sports | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 08:58
Tensions between Bulgaria’s weightlifting champion Karlos Nasar and the leadership of the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation (BFWT) have come to the surface following his third world title. The dispute, which has played out publicly in recent days, centers on the federation’s alleged lack of support and its ties to political figures.

A Champion Without Institutional Support
According to both Nasar and federation chairman Stefan Botev, the BFWT did not contribute financially to the athlete’s success. Botev himself confirmed this during an interview with bTV, acknowledging that the federation provided no direct funding. The situation has exposed long-standing internal conflicts within the organization and raised questions about political influence in Bulgarian sports.

Botev, who currently heads the BFWT, is reportedly backed by Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS–New Beginning party. Peevski’s financial assistance to the federation has been highlighted in media close to him, with some outlets going so far as to credit him for Nasar’s world title. Earlier this year, the press center of New Beginning distributed a photograph of Peevski and Botev taken inside parliament, reinforcing the public link between the politician and the federation’s leadership.

Politics and Weightlifting Intertwined
In an earlier interview for BNT, Botev praised Peevski’s role, claiming the federation had avoided bankruptcy thanks to his financial help. “If it weren’t for him, we wouldn’t have these results from the European and World Championships,” Botev said. “He saved the federation. Without such a person, we simply wouldn’t exist as a sport.

Shortly after, a pro-Peevski outlet ran a story titled, “Delyan Peevski with a Major Role in Karlos Nasar’s Success.”

Nasar Fires Back
The 21-year-old champion was quick to respond, saying his relationship with the federation is “nonexistent.” In his interview with BNT, Nasar described the contract offered to him by the BFWT as “absurd,” explaining that he refused to sign it and submitted his own proposal, which remains unanswered.

He also recalled that after tearing his Achilles tendon three years ago, the federation cut contact entirely. “They told me to recover and then stopped answering my calls,” he said. Despite having offers from other countries, Nasar insists he will continue to compete for Bulgaria, out of love, not obligation. “Bulgaria is my home. I grew up here, my coach was Bulgarian, and the people I love are here,” he stated.

Botev’s Reaction and Further Controversy
In his follow-up appearance on bTV, Stefan Botev downplayed Nasar’s world title, saying that while the gold medal was a success, the results were not his best. “He’s had higher scores before. We must be realistic, this isn’t his strongest performance,” Botev commented, pointing out that Nasar’s current lifts were lower than in previous competitions.

Curiously, the BFWT did not immediately publish news of Nasar’s victory on its official website, focusing instead on lesser achievements. Botev dismissed this, explaining that the general secretary manages the website and lacks time to update it. The federation’s Facebook page, however, did post about Nasar’s world title.

Asked directly about the BFWT’s contribution to Nasar’s achievement, Botev said the federation’s role was limited to formal representation: “The Federation always contributes, because without it, no athlete can compete. But he refused to attend training camps, and without that, we cannot fund him under the Ministry’s project.

Botev clarified that Nasar does not receive a salary from the federation because he declined to sign the proposed contract. The athlete instead relies on sponsors to fund his training and competition costs.

Money, Politics, and Accountability
Botev confirmed that Peevski continues to support the current federation leadership, much like in wrestling and the Bulgarian Olympic Committee. He also revealed that the politician’s financial aid came through a bank transfer, describing it as a donation, though he could not specify how it was recorded. Peevski’s assistance reportedly covered about one million leva in federation debts.

Botev also mentioned an unnamed donor who was willing to provide additional funding in exchange for a photo with the national team, including Nasar. When asked if this donor was a politician, he denied it.

