Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

Society » INCIDENTS | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 17:23
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school. The tragedy unfolded shortly before 4 p.m. in the “Dabnika” neighborhood, local outlets “Zov News” and “Bull News” reported.

According to initial information, the man arrived at the scene in his Volkswagen Passat and parked in front of the driving school. Before the incident, he had gone to a nearby shop where his wife was working, reportedly to see her and leave their child in the care of his mother.

Moments later, witnesses said the young man suddenly stormed into the driving school, forcefully hitting the glass door with his head and shattering it. He collapsed to the ground and, in a horrifying turn, used a piece of the broken glass to slit his own throat in front of the shocked students present at the lesson.

Emergency services responded immediately, with four police units and an ambulance dispatched to the site. Paramedics could only confirm his death upon arrival. The area was cordoned off, and investigators began examining the scene to determine the sequence of events and the man’s possible motives.

According to unofficial reports cited by local media, the 25-year-old had been struggling with mental health issues prior to the incident. Authorities are currently working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vratsa, Bulgaria, suicide, driving

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Budget Dilemma: Economist Warns of Local Strains, Eurozone Stability Intact

Economist Vasil Karaivanov has weighed in on the upcoming discussions over Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, noting that much of the political debate is likely to revolve around promises of increased spending ahead of potential early elections

Business » Finance | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Crew Makes History: Wins European Sailing Championship in Corsica

Historic milestone for Bulgarian sailing: the crew of “Ivana and Alex” clinched the European Championship title in Corsica

Sports | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Ukrainians Benefiting from Bulgaria’s Humanitarian Accommodation Program Have Been Halved

The number of Ukrainian refugees housed in Bulgaria under the government’s humanitarian initiative has been reduced by half, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov

Society | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

EU Backs Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link, Urges Serbia to Deliver on Reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the European Union’s commitment to further investment in the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnection

Business » Energy | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:31

Absurdity: One-Third of Your Groceries in Bulgaria Among Europe’s Costliest!

A new analysis by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) reveals that Bulgarian consumers continue to pay some of the highest prices for basic goods in the EU

Society | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Flu Season May Hit Bulgaria Early

Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, warned that this year’s flu wave could arrive earlier than usual

Society » Health | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Massive Landslide Cuts Off Key Route Between Plovdiv and Smolyan

A landslide above Asenovgrad has completely blocked the road connecting Plovdiv and Smolyan

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 13:50

One Dead, Eight Injured in Rally Crash near Varna (VIDEO)

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday during the Aladzha Monastery hill climb car race near Varna, leaving one person dead and eight others injured

Society » Incidents | October 6, 2025, Monday // 09:35

Fourth Victim Found After Bulgaria’s Elenite Floods as Cleanup and Evacuations Continue

The body of a 58-year-old Russian woman has been discovered in the Elenite resort, marking the fourth confirmed victim of the recent flooding along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | October 4, 2025, Saturday // 20:32

Absolute Tragedy in Bulgaria: Three Dead in Elenite Floods, Including Border Policeman

At least three people have died following severe flooding in the Elenite resort

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 18:45

Catastrophic Flood in Elenite: At Least One Dead, Hotels and Cars Swept Away

A major flood swept through the Elenite holiday village, prompting an immediate evacuation and ongoing rescue operations

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 14:28

Woman Dies and Four Injured in Kresna Gorge Minibus-Truck Collision

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria