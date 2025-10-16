Tragedy in Vratsa: Man Takes His Own Life in Front of Driving School Students

A shocking incident occurred in Vratsa on Monday afternoon, when a 25-year-old man took his own life in front of a group of students at a local driving school. The tragedy unfolded shortly before 4 p.m. in the “Dabnika” neighborhood, local outlets “Zov News” and “Bull News” reported.

According to initial information, the man arrived at the scene in his Volkswagen Passat and parked in front of the driving school. Before the incident, he had gone to a nearby shop where his wife was working, reportedly to see her and leave their child in the care of his mother.

Moments later, witnesses said the young man suddenly stormed into the driving school, forcefully hitting the glass door with his head and shattering it. He collapsed to the ground and, in a horrifying turn, used a piece of the broken glass to slit his own throat in front of the shocked students present at the lesson.

Emergency services responded immediately, with four police units and an ambulance dispatched to the site. Paramedics could only confirm his death upon arrival. The area was cordoned off, and investigators began examining the scene to determine the sequence of events and the man’s possible motives.

According to unofficial reports cited by local media, the 25-year-old had been struggling with mental health issues prior to the incident. Authorities are currently working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.