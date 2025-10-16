Bulgarian Commission Reviews Key Sectors as Preparations for Eurozone Entry Intensify

Business » FINANCE | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Commission Reviews Key Sectors as Preparations for Eurozone Entry Intensify

The upcoming introduction of the euro has prompted the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) to launch sectoral analyses across several key areas of the Bulgarian economy. Assoc. Prof. Rosen Karadimov, Chairman of the CPC, discussed this initiative at the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities during the plenary session “Financial Horizon 2026,” organized by the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria. He noted that the first focus has been on the food and pharmacy sectors, with interim results from the essential food products market expected soon.

Karadimov highlighted that the Bulgarian economy still faces deep structural imbalances, largely stemming from past privatizations and ongoing market concentration. These distortions are expected to become clearer through detailed sectoral studies.

As part of the food market analysis, the CPC collected data from nearly 50 retail chains and individual retailers, covering roughly 500 outlets across 25 cities. This information was complemented by records from the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), with which the CPC has a formal cooperation agreement to coordinate monitoring ahead of the euro introduction. Additionally, data from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) on basic food prices was incorporated into the analysis.

While the CPC does not have authority over price setting under the law governing the euro adoption, Karadimov stressed that close coordination with the NRA has produced valuable insights. The analysis for June, July, and August revealed no changes in the retail prices of basic food products, though markups were found to range between 50% and 90%.

Karadimov cited the recent oil price issue as an example of effective inter-agency coordination. Following instructions from the Prime Minister, the CPC, Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Customs Agency, and State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets conducted inspections and determined that there were no grounds for price increases. “When four institutions share data and publicly announce the findings, any attempts at abuse are exposed under the scrutiny of the state,” he noted.

The CPC, at the initiative of CITUB and employers’ associations, has also begun a comprehensive review of the dairy sector, where certain traders control more than 80% of milk purchases. Karadimov emphasized that these sectoral analyses are intended not only to ensure fair competition but also to promote transparency and predictability in pricing as Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, CPC, Karadimov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Budget Dilemma: Economist Warns of Local Strains, Eurozone Stability Intact

Economist Vasil Karaivanov has weighed in on the upcoming discussions over Bulgaria’s 2026 budget, noting that much of the political debate is likely to revolve around promises of increased spending ahead of potential early elections

Business » Finance | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Hidden Crisis: Central Bank Reveals How Wage Hikes and Pensions Are Draining Bulgaria’s Finances

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has identified a clear trend of fiscal deterioration in Bulgaria between 2020 and 2024, primarily due to the sharp rise in expenditures for employee compensation and pensions

Business » Finance | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Shell and TotalEnergies Win LNG Supply Contracts for Bulgaria’s 2025-2026 Deliveries

Energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bulgaria following a successful tender procedure organized by Bulgargaz

Business » Energy | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Von der Leyen to North Macedonia: No EU Talks Without Bulgarians in the Constitution

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed in Skopje that North Macedonia’s path to the European Union depends on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s Constitution

World » EU | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 07:39

One in Ten Stores in Bulgaria Found Violating Euro Pricing Rules

About 10 percent of the stores inspected in Bulgaria have been found in violation of the Euro Introduction Act, according to the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo)

Society | October 16, 2025, Thursday // 07:34

Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Slows to 5.6% in September Amid Largest Monthly Drop of the Year

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has released the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September 2025

Society | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Warns of High Inflation, Stresses Prudent Budget Management for 2026

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average

Business » Finance | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 08:44

Bulgaria: Gas Stations Could Function as Exchange Points With Euro Introduction

From October 8 onwards, gas stations in Bulgaria face strict penalties if their price labels and receipts do not show amounts in euros

Business » Finance | October 13, 2025, Monday // 08:27

Bulgarians Rush to Deposit Savings Ahead of Euro Adoption

Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits

Business » Finance | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 15:01

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:37

Why Companies Choose CoinsPaid to Accept Crypto Payments

The provider you choose to start accepting crypto defines what your experience will be.

Business » Finance | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria