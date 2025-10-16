Bulgarian Commission Reviews Key Sectors as Preparations for Eurozone Entry Intensify

The upcoming introduction of the euro has prompted the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) to launch sectoral analyses across several key areas of the Bulgarian economy. Assoc. Prof. Rosen Karadimov, Chairman of the CPC, discussed this initiative at the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities during the plenary session “Financial Horizon 2026,” organized by the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria. He noted that the first focus has been on the food and pharmacy sectors, with interim results from the essential food products market expected soon.

Karadimov highlighted that the Bulgarian economy still faces deep structural imbalances, largely stemming from past privatizations and ongoing market concentration. These distortions are expected to become clearer through detailed sectoral studies.

As part of the food market analysis, the CPC collected data from nearly 50 retail chains and individual retailers, covering roughly 500 outlets across 25 cities. This information was complemented by records from the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), with which the CPC has a formal cooperation agreement to coordinate monitoring ahead of the euro introduction. Additionally, data from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) on basic food prices was incorporated into the analysis.

While the CPC does not have authority over price setting under the law governing the euro adoption, Karadimov stressed that close coordination with the NRA has produced valuable insights. The analysis for June, July, and August revealed no changes in the retail prices of basic food products, though markups were found to range between 50% and 90%.

Karadimov cited the recent oil price issue as an example of effective inter-agency coordination. Following instructions from the Prime Minister, the CPC, Ministry of Agriculture and Food, Customs Agency, and State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets conducted inspections and determined that there were no grounds for price increases. “When four institutions share data and publicly announce the findings, any attempts at abuse are exposed under the scrutiny of the state,” he noted.

The CPC, at the initiative of CITUB and employers’ associations, has also begun a comprehensive review of the dairy sector, where certain traders control more than 80% of milk purchases. Karadimov emphasized that these sectoral analyses are intended not only to ensure fair competition but also to promote transparency and predictability in pricing as Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone.