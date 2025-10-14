Bulgaria: CPC Reports Food Prices Rising Up to 90% Ahead of Euro Adoption

Society | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 15:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: CPC Reports Food Prices Rising Up to 90% Ahead of Euro Adoption @Pexels

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has reported significant increases in food trade prices in Bulgaria, ranging from 50% to 90%, based on an analysis covering June, July, and August. This was announced by the CPC Chairman, Assoc. Prof. Rosen Karadimov, during the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities organized by the National Association of Municipalities. While the analysis did not show increases in the prices of basic food products over the three summer months, the overall upward trend in trade prices remains evident.

The CPC conducted a sectoral study of the food market, collecting data from nearly 50 retail chains and independent stores, covering approximately 500 sites across 25 cities. Additional information was sourced from the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission, with which the CPC collaborates under an agreement to monitor pricing ahead of Bulgaria’s euro adoption. Data from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, based on monitoring of essential food products, was also included in the review.

Karadimov highlighted that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone prompted the CPC to initiate these analyses in key economic sectors. The focus initially covered food and pharmacy markets, with interim findings on essential food products soon to be released. According to him, persistent structural issues in the economy, stemming from historical privatization and market power concentration, remain a challenge and will become more apparent in detailed sector studies.

Although the CPC lacks authority to regulate prices directly, Karadimov emphasized the effective cooperation between the CPC, the National Revenue Agency, and other relevant bodies. He cited the example of an inspection into oil prices, conducted under the Prime Minister’s instructions, which concluded that no conditions existed to justify a price increase. Karadimov stressed that joint public announcements from four institutions serve as a deterrent against potential price abuse.

At the request of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, the CPC also initiated a detailed examination of the dairy market, where certain traders control over 80% of milk purchases. Karadimov concluded that the aim of these analyses is not only to uphold fair competition but also to promote transparency and predictability in pricing, particularly in anticipation of Bulgaria’s transition to the euro.

