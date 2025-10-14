Scandals in Bulgarian Police: Drugs Discovered in Blagoevgrad Police Station, Car Registration Corruption in Haskovo

In Blagoevgrad, authorities are investigating the discovery of cocaine in the Second Police Department, with the District Prosecutor’s Office overseeing the case. The matter came to light late last week when a suspect, during questioning, revealed that drugs had been hidden within the department.

A subsequent inspection by police officers confirmed the presence of cocaine concealed inside a cavity in the door leading to the transitional room used for detainees. At this stage, officials have not disclosed who placed the drugs in the building or whether any police personnel were implicated in the incident.

This case follows a series of drug-related law enforcement actions in the Blagoevgrad region. Earlier in October, a police officer in Petrich was arrested on allegations of involvement in a criminal network producing and distributing cannabis, alongside a suspected dealer from Belasitsa village. Two days ago, nearly 10 kilograms of dried cannabis were seized during a police operation in Vinogradi, near Sandanski. While these results are being hailed as achievements in combating narcotics trafficking, they are being overshadowed by growing suspicions of police complicity in drug trade.

Meanwhile, in Haskovo, traffic police officers have been detained as part of a separate investigation into a corruption scheme connected to car registrations. The operation, conducted by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Department, also led to the arrest of a woman working at an insurance company. Authorities reported that several insurance points at the entrance to the Haskovo Traffic Police Station have been closed. Further details on the case are expected to be released by the police and prosecutor’s office later.

Both incidents highlight ongoing challenges in addressing internal corruption and illegal activity within Bulgaria’s law enforcement agencies.