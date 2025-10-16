Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria with Showers and Fog in the Mountains on October 15

Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria with Showers and Fog in the Mountains on October 15 @Pixabay

On October 15, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with scattered rain showers expected in the eastern regions and across the mountains, particularly heavy in the Rhodope area. Winds will be light from the northwest in most parts of the country, shifting to northeasterly in the east. Nighttime lows will range between 6°C and 11°C, while daytime highs will reach 14°C to 19°C, with Sofia seeing a high around 15°C.

In the mountainous areas, the weather will be mostly cloudy and foggy. Rain showers will be scattered, and snow is expected above 1,800 meters. Winds will be light to moderate from the northwest, with temperatures reaching approximately 9°C at 1,200 meters and around 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the coast, conditions will be mainly cloudy with rain showers affecting many locations. Northeasterly winds will blow lightly to moderately. Daytime temperatures are expected between 16°C and 18°C, while seawater temperatures remain at 18°C to 19°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

