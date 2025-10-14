October Polls Show Stable Government Support and Tight Race for Third in Bulgaria

Politics | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 13:30
Bulgaria: October Polls Show Stable Government Support and Tight Race for Third in Bulgaria

A new Gallup survey conducted in Bulgaria during the first half of October shows continued confidence in the government majority and a stable political environment, while also indicating increased mobilization among the core supporters of opposition parties. The data suggest that GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) are experiencing modest gains compared to the previous survey in July.

Among decided voters, GERB maintains a clear lead with 27.4% support, up from 25.7% in July. This represents the party’s strongest showing since the start of the year. Analysts attribute this growth to the government’s consistent focus on key policy priorities, including Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and efforts to maintain economic stability, which have reinforced public trust in the ruling coalition.

Delyan Peevski's DPS-New Beginning remains in second place with 17.5% support, largely unchanged from the July results. Following a period of internal turbulence, the movement appears to be regaining the level of backing it held prior to the disruption, similar to its June 2024 parliamentary election performance when it secured over 17% of the vote.

A competitive race for third place is emerging. In early October, WCC-DB recorded 13.9% support, up from 12.6% in July, reflecting the mobilization of its committed voter base. Close behind, “Revival” holds 13.4%, slightly trailing WCC-DB. Its position appears influenced by the fading intensity of the party’s messaging around topics such as the euro introduction and geopolitical debates.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) continues to remain within its usual support range in recent years, registering 7.6%, with limited influence beyond its core electorate. Smaller parties show relative stability but in more restricted segments: "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.8%, "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) at 5.7%, and "Greatness" at 4.3%. The potential impact of a late-field-study scandal involving TISP’s legislative proposals on media penalties will be evaluated in future polls. Ahmed Dogan's Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) continues to experience low support, registering 1.2%, well below the electoral threshold.

The survey also indicates no major changes in public trust toward high-ranking state officials or party leaders.

The study was conducted between September 29 and October 12, using standardized personal face-to-face interviews with 904 adult citizens. It forms part of Gallup International Balkans’ independent research program and is financed entirely from its own resources.

