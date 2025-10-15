Main Suspect in Kocani Disco Fire Passes Away Amid Ongoing Investigation

Bulgaria: Main Suspect in Kocani Disco Fire Passes Away Amid Ongoing Investigation

Vlado Petrov, one of the first suspects detained following the deadly Pulse disco fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, has died. The tragic incident in March claimed the lives of 59 people, with three more victims succumbing to burns in the aftermath.

Petrov, who served as the city’s chief traffic inspector, was considered a key suspect because he had issued an improper parking permit directly in front of the disco. His death was reportedly caused by a heart attack, likely triggered by severe stress linked to the fire and the ongoing legal proceedings.

Six months on, tensions remain high in Kocani, as both the local community and city residents continue to demand accountability. Parents and relatives of the victims stage daily protests, closing the city’s roundabout to press for justice. They accuse the detainees’ lawyers, including representatives of government ministers and civil servants, of deliberately delaying the investigation and obstructing progress in the case.

