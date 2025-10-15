Slovak President Pellegrini Criticizes EU and Bulgaria for Blocking North Macedonia’s Accession
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini criticized the European Union and indirectly targeted Bulgaria for blocking North Macedonia’s EU accession
Vlado Petrov, one of the first suspects detained following the deadly Pulse disco fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, has died. The tragic incident in March claimed the lives of 59 people, with three more victims succumbing to burns in the aftermath.
Petrov, who served as the city’s chief traffic inspector, was considered a key suspect because he had issued an improper parking permit directly in front of the disco. His death was reportedly caused by a heart attack, likely triggered by severe stress linked to the fire and the ongoing legal proceedings.
Six months on, tensions remain high in Kocani, as both the local community and city residents continue to demand accountability. Parents and relatives of the victims stage daily protests, closing the city’s roundabout to press for justice. They accuse the detainees’ lawyers, including representatives of government ministers and civil servants, of deliberately delaying the investigation and obstructing progress in the case.
Greece is providing a financial boost to pensioners, including foreign retirees such as Bulgarians with low incomes
US sanctions targeting Serbia’s Petroleum Industry (NIS) officially took effect on October 9
Starting October 10, Greek consumers will benefit from discounts on more than 1,000 food products
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved humanitarian assistance amounting to 1,490,765 leva for North Macedonia in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the “Pulse” club in Kocani on the night of March 15-16, 2025
North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting that her country’s EU accession has been delayed for two decades due not to objective Copenhagen criteria
Greece is intensifying its crackdown on crime within Roma communities through the deployment of specialized police patrols organized by the Department for Combating Organized Crime
