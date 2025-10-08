After Nepal, Bangladesh, Now Madagascar: President Flees as Gen Z-Led Protest Topples Government

After weeks of mass protests, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has left the country, becoming the latest world leader forced out amid a wave of Gen Z-driven unrest sweeping multiple continents, Reuters reported. The president reportedly departed aboard a French military aircraft, marking the third government collapse following youth-led uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition leader in Madagascar's parliament, confirmed that Rajoelina left the country on Sunday after parts of the army joined the protesters. “We called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country,” he said. Rajoelina’s current location remains undisclosed.

The following day, Rajoelina addressed the nation via Facebook, stating that he had relocated to a “safe location” for his protection. Though he did not reveal the location, he maintained a defiant tone, saying, “I will not allow Madagascar to be destroyed.” A diplomatic source indicated that Rajoelina has so far refused to resign.

Military sources reported that the president left Madagascar aboard a French Army CASA aircraft on Sunday. French radio outlet RFI noted that the evacuation followed an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron, speaking from Egypt after a Gaza ceasefire summit, said he could not confirm France’s role in Rajoelina’s departure but emphasized that “constitutional order must be preserved in Madagascar.” He acknowledged the grievances of the country’s youth but warned against their manipulation by military forces.

According to the military source, the extraction operation was executed swiftly. A French CASA plane landed at Sainte Marie airport, and minutes later, a helicopter transferred a single passenger—believed to be Rajoelina—onto the aircraft, Reuters reported.

The protests that sparked Rajoelina’s exit began on September 25, triggered by widespread water and power shortages. They quickly evolved into a broader movement fueled by anger over corruption, poor governance, and inadequate public services.

Rajoelina’s hold on power weakened over the weekend when CAPSAT, an elite military unit that had previously supported him in the 2009 coup, sided with the demonstrators. The unit declared it would no longer fire on protesters and instead escorted thousands through the capital, Antananarivo. CAPSAT later announced it was assuming control of the military and appointed a new army chief. Rajoelina responded by warning of what he described as an attempted power grab.

The situation escalated further on Monday when a faction of the paramilitary gendarmerie defected and named its own chief in a formal ceremony attended by senior government officials, Reuters reported.

Amid the rapid political unraveling, the president of the Senate—another target of public anger—was removed from office. Jean Andre Ndremanjary was appointed interim Senate leader. According to Madagascar’s constitution, the Senate head temporarily assumes the presidency if the office becomes vacant until new elections are held.

Thousands gathered again in Antananarivo’s central square, demanding that the president step down. One protester, 22-year-old hotel worker Adrianarivony Fanomegantsoa, said his monthly salary of 300,000 ariary (approximately USD 67) barely covers basic food expenses. “In 16 years, the president and his government have done nothing except enrich themselves while the people stay poor. And the youth, the Gen Z, suffer the most,” he stated.

The United Nations reported that at least 22 people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces since the demonstrations began, according to Reuters.

Madagascar, with a population of around 30 million and a median age under 20, is among the world’s poorest nations. The World Bank notes that the country’s GDP per capita fell by 45% from independence in 1960 to 2020.

In one of his final acts before leaving, Rajoelina issued pardons on Sunday for several individuals, including two French nationals convicted of involvement in a failed 2021 coup attempt. The pardons, issued through an internal presidential document, applied to Paul Maillot Rafanoharana and Francois Marc Philippe, who had been found guilty of plotting against the state.

