Early Flu Season Hits Bulgaria with First Child Case; COVID-19 Cases Also Rising

Bulgaria is seeing an earlier-than-expected start to the flu season, with the first confirmed case detected on October 10 in a child, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCID), in an interview with Nova TV.

“The flu is already circulating in the country. The first confirmed case involves a child likely infected by close contacts, but fortunately, the child has recovered,” Prof. Hristova noted. She emphasized that the early onset does not automatically indicate a longer or more severe flu season, with the usual peak still anticipated in late January and February.

Prof. Hristova explained that the impact of the flu will vary: some individuals may experience mild illness, others may face more severe symptoms or require hospitalization, while a portion of the population may not notice any infection at all.

Flu vaccines are gradually arriving in pharmacies and general practitioners’ offices, with full availability expected by the end of October. “Deliveries are staged, but there will be sufficient vaccine for those over 65 included in the national program,” she assured. The absence of a free immunization program for children is primarily due to the complex administrative coordination required between multiple ministries.

Health authorities recommend starting antiviral treatment immediately at the onset of flu symptoms, as it is most effective during the first one to two days of illness.

In addition to influenza, COVID-19 cases are also increasing across Bulgaria. “At present, COVID-19 is probably the most frequently detected virus in reference laboratory testing, with approximately one in four respiratory samples testing positive,” Prof. Hristova said. The state continues to provide vaccines for COVID-19, available to anyone wishing to receive them, particularly elderly citizens, those with chronic illnesses, healthcare workers, and close contacts of severely ill patients.