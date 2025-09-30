Residents of Sveti Vlas to Receive 60,000 Liters of Drinking Water from State Reserve

Residents of Sveti Vlas will finally have access to safe drinking water today, as 60,000 liters from the State Reserve are being distributed to the community. The handout is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. in front of the town hall.

Local authorities are urging all residents to come and collect their allocated portion. The measure comes after water tests revealed that the supply in the Sveti Vlas and Elenite areas is contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria and is unsafe for consumption.

The state of emergency in the municipality remains in effect until the end of the week, with officials emphasizing that the distribution of water from the State Reserve is a temporary solution to ensure public health and safety.