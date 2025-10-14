Flights Canceled on Sofia-Brussels Route Amid National Strike in Belgium

Society | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Flights Canceled on Sofia-Brussels Route Amid National Strike in Belgium Photo: Stella Ivanova

Flights between Sofia and Brussels were canceled on Tuesday due to a national strike in Belgium that has halted operations at both Brussels and Charleroi airports. The cancellation affects Bulgaria Air’s scheduled services FB 407 and FB 408 on the SofiaBrusselsSofia route.

The airline announced the decision on its official Facebook page, citing an official statement issued by Belgian aviation authorities and Brussels Airport. The company described the situation as a case of force majeure linked to the nationwide industrial action affecting air traffic across the country.

All passengers booked on the canceled flights will be rebooked on the next available flight on the same route, scheduled for October 15, 2025. Bulgaria Air confirmed that its team is providing full assistance to affected travelers and will ensure they receive updated travel information and support throughout the process.

In its message, the airline also urged passengers to stay informed through the official Bulgaria Air website and communication channels for any further developments.

According to Belgian media, the strike has led to a complete suspension of flights at Brussels and Charleroi airports for the day, as airport staff, air traffic controllers, and ground services join the protest. The action has caused widespread disruption across the country’s transport network, impacting both domestic and international travel.

