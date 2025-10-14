'THIS IS NOT MOSCOW': Bulgarian Political Party Puts Up Billboard Near Russian Embassy Over Disputed Land

EU Puts Russian Diplomats on a Tight Leash After Spy Scandal
EU member states have reached an agreement to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the Union
The Sofia branch of the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) has installed a symbolic billboard reading “THIS IS NOT MOSCOW” at the intersection of Dragan Tsankov Boulevard and Nikola Mirchev Street, only a few meters away from the Russian Embassy in Sofia.
The initiative aims to draw public attention to the authorities’ continued inaction in the case of the so-called “Russian enclave”, an 11,000-square-meter area located within the sanitary protection zone of the Iskar Dam. According to the party, the land has been used by the Russian Federation for decades without any legal basis or ownership documents.
A petition launched in September calling for state intervention has already gathered the support of more than 7,000 citizens and continues to attract signatures.
The organizers demand that the Bulgarian state reassert control over the site, which they emphasize is of national importance due to its role in supplying water to Sofia. They are also calling for complete transparency regarding property rights and access to the territory.
The political landscape in Bulgaria is showing signs of increasing instability, with early parliamentary elections increasingly seen as inevitable
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has declared that it continues to act in the public interest, setting aside narrow partisan and political ambitions amid growing tensions within the ruling coalition
The National Assembly failed to gather a quorum today, forcing the postponement of its session to tomorrow morning
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has expressed sharp dissatisfaction with his party’s sixth-place finish in the recent snap elections for the Municipal Council in Pazardzhik.
A new Gallup survey conducted in Bulgaria during the first half of October shows continued confidence in the government majority and a stable political environment
The Bulgarian Customs Agency has completed the adaptation of all its information systems ahead of the country’s transition to the euro
