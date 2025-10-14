'THIS IS NOT MOSCOW': Bulgarian Political Party Puts Up Billboard Near Russian Embassy Over Disputed Land

Politics | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Bulgaria: 'THIS IS NOT MOSCOW': Bulgarian Political Party Puts Up Billboard Near Russian Embassy Over Disputed Land @DSB

The Sofia branch of the Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria (DSB) has installed a symbolic billboard reading “THIS IS NOT MOSCOW” at the intersection of Dragan Tsankov Boulevard and Nikola Mirchev Street, only a few meters away from the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

The initiative aims to draw public attention to the authorities’ continued inaction in the case of the so-called “Russian enclave”, an 11,000-square-meter area located within the sanitary protection zone of the Iskar Dam. According to the party, the land has been used by the Russian Federation for decades without any legal basis or ownership documents.

A petition launched in September calling for state intervention has already gathered the support of more than 7,000 citizens and continues to attract signatures.

The organizers demand that the Bulgarian state reassert control over the site, which they emphasize is of national importance due to its role in supplying water to Sofia. They are also calling for complete transparency regarding property rights and access to the territory.

