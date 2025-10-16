Bulgaria Shines at EXPO 2025: Over 320,000 Visitors Explore National Pavilion in Osaka

Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, has been hailed as a resounding success, with over 320,000 visitors from around the world touring the national pavilion over the six-month exhibition period. Managed by the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) under the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, Bulgaria showcased itself as a hub of technological innovation and investment potential.

The pavilion achieved notable recognition at the World Expolympics Awards, winning first place in the “Best Mascot” category for “Lacto-chan,” a highlight that captured global attention. Fifty-five years after EXPO 1970 in Osaka, the pavilion also had the distinction of welcoming Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan, who posed with the mascot before it received worldwide acclaim.

Throughout the exhibition, BSMEPA, in cooperation with the Bulgarian Embassy in Tokyo, organized numerous events, hosting government and parliamentary delegations, as well as more than 100 Bulgarian companies. These companies had opportunities to expand their business potential and form international partnerships through thematic weeks, forums, networking events, and B2B meetings, covering sectors such as ICT, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, food and beverage, architecture, education, creative industries, and textiles.

Bulgaria also emphasized its scientific and cultural leadership. Forums and conferences featured leading Bulgarian and Japanese scientists, while over 20 cultural events, including exhibitions and film screenings, presented the country’s artistic output. Bulgarian students in Japanese studies contributed as pavilion hosts, further strengthening bilateral ties. The Day of Bulgaria at EXPO 2025 on May 18 featured an impressive gala concert that highlighted the nation’s music and art.

The pavilion’s design, developed by the Bulgarian conceptual team of architect Maria Gospodinova, Iskren Krastev, and MP-STUDIO in collaboration with Japanese firms DAIWA LEASE CO. LTD. and Kobayashi Maki Design Workshop, received high praise from globally renowned architects involved in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and EXPO 2025’s “Big Ring.” A key feature was the audiovisual 360-degree experience, allowing visitors to leave personalized messages for the future using artificial intelligence. Located in a prime position near the main entrance between the pavilions of the Netherlands and Singapore, the pavilion was constructed using ecological materials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev officially opened the pavilion on April 13, emphasizing Bulgaria’s commitment to presenting both traditional products, such as rose butter and yogurt, and the country’s modern industrial capabilities. At the official closing of the world exhibition, BSMEPA Executive Director Dr. Boyko Takov described Bulgaria’s participation as “a success, achieved thanks to strong teamwork and synergy between everyone involved in our presentation on the world stage.”

The next World Expo is scheduled to take place in 2030 in Saudi Arabia.