Over 8,000 Runners from 65 Countries Took Part in Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 attracted a record-breaking crowd, with over 8,000 participants from more than 65 countries taking part in the largest marathon event in Bulgaria. Held on October 11 and 12, the event transformed the Bulgarian capital into an international hub for running and active lifestyles, reinforcing Sofia’s image as a center for sports tourism.

For the eighth year running, Wizz Air served as the general sponsor, highlighting its commitment to promoting healthy living across Europe and supporting Bulgaria as a destination for international sports tourism. The marathon’s opening ceremony and races commenced at 9:00 AM on October 12, with a diverse program of sporting and cultural activities for both runners and spectators.

The event kicked off on Saturday, October 11, with the 5 km FIB Mass Run, allowing broad participation from the public. Sunday, October 12, featured the main competitions, including the 10 km Garmin Run, the 21 km half marathon, and the 42 km full marathon. All races started and finished in front of the National Art Gallery on Knyaz Alexander I Square, with routes passing iconic landmarks such as the National Assembly, Largo, Vasil Levski Square, Gen. Y. V. Gurko Street, G. S. Rakovski Street, and the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, emphasized the airline’s mission: “Our commitment to the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon reflects our policy to promote a healthy and active lifestyle across Europe. The growth of this event supports urban and sports tourism in Bulgaria, connecting running with travel and new experiences. For us, running brings the same sense of freedom as flying.”

All finishers received medals, while the top ten finishers in each main discipline earned financial prizes. Wizz Air also encouraged participants to join other WIZZ Run Series marathons across Europe in 2025, earning points for every kilometer completed. The highest-scoring male and female runners will each receive four WIZZ All You Can Fly subscriptions for a year, while second and third place winners will receive WIZZ vouchers worth EUR 1,000 and EUR 800 respectively.

The event not only celebrated athletic achievement but also reinforced Sofia’s position as a global stage for marathon running, blending sport, culture, and tourism into a single dynamic experience.

