Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 13, 2025, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Clouds and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on October 14

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. In the southwest, the morning hours will see occasional sunny intervals before cloud cover increases later in the day.

Morning temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, while daytime highs are forecast to reach between 15°C and 20°C. In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 15°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast, conditions will be predominantly cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. Daytime highs will vary between 16°C and 18°C, while the seawater temperature will remain relatively mild, between 18°C and 19°C.

In the mountains, skies will stay cloudy with occasional light rain showers, and snow is expected at altitudes above 2,400 meters. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach about 10°C at 1,200 meters and around 4°C at 2,000 meters.

