Bulgaria and Japan Enter a New Strategic Phase of Economic Cooperation

Business | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:13
Bulgaria and Japan have entered a new strategic phase in their economic partnership, Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov announced during the official closing ceremony of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. The international exhibition, held between April 13 and October 13, 2025, gathered around 160 participating countries and attracted close to 28 million visitors.

Minister Dilov underscored the significance of large-scale global events such as EXPO 2025 in enhancing Bulgaria’s visibility as an innovative, high-tech, and attractive destination for investment and business cooperation. “I would like to congratulate Osaka for successfully organizing this remarkable forum. Bulgaria’s presence here, with its own national pavilion, represents our commitment to showcasing both the cultural richness and traditions of our country, as well as its modern achievements in technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence,” he said.

According to the minister, Japan remains one of Bulgaria’s most important strategic partners in Asia. He pointed out that while Japan traditionally associates Bulgaria with its rose oil and yogurt, the country is increasingly recognized for its growing potential in high-tech industries and investment opportunities. “Through our participation in EXPO 2025, Bulgaria reaffirmed its role as a promoter of innovation, sustainable development, and international cooperation, demonstrating that we are an active and reliable partner in the Asia-Pacific region,Dilov noted.

During his visit, the minister toured the Bulgarian Pavilion, which was organized by the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency  (BSMEPA). The pavilion, classified as one of the highest category “A” exhibits, attracted more than 310,000 visitors and drew strong interest from both the general public and business representatives.

The Bulgarian exhibition was located in the thematic zone “Saving Lives,” focusing on areas such as Life Sciences, Health and Well-being, Agriculture and Food Production, and Renewable and New Energies. Its displays highlighted Bulgaria’s progress and expertise in fields like science, technology, green innovation, and sustainable development. The presentation aimed to underline Bulgaria’s contribution to innovation and its growing potential to serve as a strategic energy hub based on clean technologies and the green transition.

The Osaka World Expo, themed “Designing a Future Society for Our Lives,” offered participating nations a platform to present cutting-edge technological solutions and ideas for building a more sustainable and humane future.

Among those attending the official closing ceremony alongside Minister Dilov were Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Japan, Marieta Arabadzhieva, and the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Boyko Takov. Ministers and representatives from the participating countries were also present at the event.

