President Radev: Elections in Pazardzhik Show Bulgaria Has Become a 'Conquered State'

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:04
Bulgaria: President Radev: Elections in Pazardzhik Show Bulgaria Has Become a 'Conquered State'

President Rumen Radev has sharply criticized the political environment in Bulgaria following the recent municipal elections in Pazardzhik, calling them “the embodiment of a conquered state and a reflection of corruption in Bulgarian politics.” Speaking to journalists, the head of state described the vote as a striking example of how deep-rooted systemic issues continue to erode the country’s democratic foundations.

Further reading:

Pazardzhik Elections: Peevski's DPS Secures Top Spot as Turnout Reaches 35%

'The Best Is Yet to Come!' - Peevski Celebrates DPS-New Beginning Victory in Pazardzhik

Radev also commented on the growing controversy surrounding the case of the mayor of Varna, noting that the situation had become “increasingly interesting.” He referred to media reports about a supposed secret witness, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizen, linked to the investigation. While he declined to comment on the existence of such a witness or the details of the testimony, the president voiced concern about the role of the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

According to information published in early July, Radev said, acting SANS chairman Denyo Denev expelled the Ukrainian citizen from Bulgaria and imposed an entry ban over suspicions of money laundering and other socially dangerous activities in Varna. However, just two weeks later, Denev reportedly revoked his own order and allowed the individual to return, something Radev called an “absolute precedent.” He stressed that such a reversal had not occurred in hundreds of similar cases in recent years.

The question is who pressured the acting chairman to take such a risk, to trample on his own motives and why,” Radev asked, urging the parliamentary committee overseeing security services to investigate the matter thoroughly. He said it was essential to determine whether the claims were true and to establish who may have interfered with the agency’s work.

By law, the president, prime minister, and speaker of parliament should receive identical reports from SANS. However, Radev said he had not been informed about this specific case. “All developments point to the idea that information is being accessed by individuals who have no legal right to it but clearly use it for personal or political purposes,” he warned.

The president linked these developments to what he described as a broader pattern of repression and misuse of state power. “This is the result of the recent reshuffling of the security services, targeting the inconvenient, escalating political repression, and the increasingly brutal theft of public and private resources,” Radev said. He added that, much like the uninvestigated “Hemus” highway scandal under Boyko Borissov’s government, such cases risk being buried from public scrutiny.

We are heading toward quiet impoverishment,Radev concluded. “This is no longer a question of presidential powers, it concerns the very functioning of the rule of law. If society does not awaken its forces of resistance, we risk returning to the darkest episodes of dictatorship and plunder.”

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Radev, Pazardzhik, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Shines at EXPO 2025: Over 320,000 Visitors Explore National Pavilion in Osaka

Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan

Business » Tourism | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Updates: Sixth Unit Under Maintenance, Eighth Unit Site Expected Approved by Next Autumn

The sixth unit of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently undergoing its planned annual maintenance

Business » Energy | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Warns of High Inflation, Stresses Prudent Budget Management for 2026

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average

Business » Finance | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Clouds and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on October 14

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Over 8,000 Runners from 65 Countries Took Part in Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 attracted a record-breaking crowd, with over 8,000 participants from more than 65 countries taking part in the largest marathon event in Bulgaria

Sports | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:04

Bulgaria’s Customs Systems Fully Ready for Smooth Euro Transition

The Bulgarian Customs Agency has completed the adaptation of all its information systems ahead of the country’s transition to the euro

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria’s Customs Systems Fully Ready for Smooth Euro Transition

The Bulgarian Customs Agency has completed the adaptation of all its information systems ahead of the country’s transition to the euro

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:00

'The Best Is Yet to Come!' - Peevski Celebrates DPS-New Beginning Victory in Pazardzhik

In an extraordinary vote for municipal councilors in Pazardzhik, the “DPS-New Beginning” coalition led by Delyan Peevski secured a clear victory, demonstrating significant support in the surrounding villages

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 13:32

Bulgaria Praised for Support as Israeli-Bulgarian Citizen Returns Home Safely

The Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria expressed profound relief following the release of Israeli-Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:41

Türkiye Intensifies Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Erdoğan Vows Continued Support

Since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has played a leading role in both meeting the basic needs of the people in the region and revitalizing the spirit of international solidarity through a comprehensive humanitarian aid campai

Politics » Diplomacy | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:38

Pazardzhik Elections: Peevski's DPS Secures Top Spot as Turnout Reaches 35%

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-New Beginning) has emerged as the leading political force in the repeat elections for municipal councilors in Pazardzhik

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 10:20

Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Public Misunderstanding and Fraud Are Main Concerns Ahead of Euro Introduction

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev identified potential abuse as the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria