Over 60% of Bulgarian Teachers Ready to Strike Amid Salary Concerns

A strong majority of Bulgarian teachers are prepared to take part in an effective strike, according to a recent survey conducted by the Education Trade Union at the Podkrepa Confederation of Labor. More than 60 percent of educators indicated readiness to protest, with 88 percent affirming they would act if salary increases are not granted. Only a small fraction, around 8 percent, are still undecided. The findings also show that the vast majority reject any proposal for a salary freeze.

The survey, which has so far gathered responses from over 9,000 teachers, sought to evaluate satisfaction with the current state and funding of Bulgaria’s education system. Participants’ average age is 50, with men making up only 12 percent of the workforce, a number that continues to decline. Stress levels in the profession remain high, underscoring the pressures faced by educators.

Teachers are calling for education spending to reach at least 6 percent of GDP. The union argues that without targeted funding, crucial reforms such as moving to a single-shift school system and reducing class sizes cannot be implemented, measures seen as essential for improving educational quality.

Student success and discipline remain persistent challenges. The union has voiced support for the ban on student use of phones in schools, which was adopted at first reading, urging that the debate be closed and the regulation implemented after a decade of discussion. Additionally, the union backs the introduction of the new optional subject “Virtues and Religion,” as proposed by the Ministry of Education, seeing it as a positive step toward comprehensive educational development.