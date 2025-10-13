Bulgaria Praised for Support as Israeli-Bulgarian Citizen Returns Home Safely

The Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria expressed profound relief following the release of Israeli-Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023. Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari conveyed the embassy’s deep gratitude and appreciation for the efforts that led to Angrest’s safe return.

In a formal statement, the embassy highlighted the unwavering support of Bulgaria from the outset of Angrest’s abduction. Bulgaria consistently demanded his release and stood in solidarity with his family, particularly his parents, Anat and Hagai. The embassy extended its sincere thanks to President Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Yotova, Speaker of the National Assembly Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, former Prime Minister Academician Nikolay Denkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev, and former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel for their efforts.

The statement also recognized the contribution of a wide range of Bulgarian officials, diplomats, members of parliament, and representatives of the Jewish community, as well as private citizens, who worked tirelessly, both publicly and behind the scenes, to facilitate Angrest’s release. Their dedication, the embassy emphasized, played a crucial role in bringing him safely back to Israel.

While celebrating Angrest’s return, the embassy underscored that Israel’s mission is far from over. Efforts will continue until every hostage is freed, including Sahar Baruch, another Israeli-Bulgarian citizen who was kidnapped alive and later killed in Gaza, with her body still held by Hamas. The embassy reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to ensuring that all hostages are returned home safely.

This announcement came shortly after Hamas released the first seven hostages under the terms of an agreement mediated by US President Donald Trump, marking a critical step in the broader humanitarian and diplomatic process. The embassy’s statement reflects both relief at Angrest’s release and a firm commitment to continue pursuing the safe return of all Israeli captives.