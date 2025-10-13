All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross, Israeli public radio reported. This latest transfer fulfills the terms of the ceasefire agreement, under which 20 living hostages were scheduled for release, alongside the return of up to 28 bodies.

The Israeli military confirmed that the second group of hostages has safely reached the Red Cross and is en route to IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the Gaza Strip. The released hostages, identified by Israeli media, include Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, and Ariel Cunio.

Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump, arriving in Israel to address the Knesset, emphasized that Hamas is expected to follow a plan for disarmament, a topic he has linked to the second phase of the broader peace plan. While Hamas has publicly resisted disarmament, Trump’s visit underscores U.S. diplomatic focus on security and post-conflict stabilization.

During his historic address to Israeli parliamentarians, Trump, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was seen holding a book in which he wrote: “This is a great honour – a great and beautiful day. A new beginning,” a message he signed personally. The visit and the statement highlight the symbolic significance of the day as Israel navigates the aftermath of the hostage release and ongoing regional tensions.