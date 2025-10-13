All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:52
Bulgaria: All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross, Israeli public radio reported. This latest transfer fulfills the terms of the ceasefire agreement, under which 20 living hostages were scheduled for release, alongside the return of up to 28 bodies.

Further reading: First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israeli military confirmed that the second group of hostages has safely reached the Red Cross and is en route to IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the Gaza Strip. The released hostages, identified by Israeli media, include Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, and Ariel Cunio.

Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump, arriving in Israel to address the Knesset, emphasized that Hamas is expected to follow a plan for disarmament, a topic he has linked to the second phase of the broader peace plan. While Hamas has publicly resisted disarmament, Trump’s visit underscores U.S. diplomatic focus on security and post-conflict stabilization.

During his historic address to Israeli parliamentarians, Trump, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was seen holding a book in which he wrote: “This is a great honour – a great and beautiful day. A new beginning,” a message he signed personally. The visit and the statement highlight the symbolic significance of the day as Israel navigates the aftermath of the hostage release and ongoing regional tensions.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, Hostages, Israel

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Praised for Support as Israeli-Bulgarian Citizen Returns Home Safely

The Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria expressed profound relief following the release of Israeli-Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:41

First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the first seven hostages held by Hamas have been released and are now in Israeli custody

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:24

Israel Approves Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal with Hamas Under Trump’s Mediation

Israel’s cabinet has formally approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, paving the way to end the devastating two-year conflict in Gaza

World | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:22

Trump Pulls Off Stunning Gaza Peace Deal - War Over, Hostages Coming Home

A major breakthrough has been reached in the Middle East, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a peace deal that will see the release of all remaining hostages and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

World | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:46

Israeli Ambassador Yossi Levi Sfari: Bulgaria Stood on the Right Side of History

On the two-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack, Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria H.E. Yossi Levi-Sfari shared his country’s perspective on the path toward stability in the Middle East and the lessons for international cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 14:06

Israel Marks Two Years Since October 7 Attack as Peace Talks Continue in Cairo

Israel marks two years since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, with commemorations across the country on Tuesday

World | October 7, 2025, Tuesday // 09:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Survey: Nearly Half of Ukrainians Want New Leaders After the War, Beyond Zelensky and Poroshenko

Almost half of Ukrainians would prefer to see new leaders take charge of the country’s post-war politics, according to a new survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:08

China's Modernization Drive Bring Equitable Gains for Women in Various Sectors

China's advances in women's development are reshaping the national landscape, as strengthened legal protections empower millions of women to thrive in education, health, and employment

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:00

Trump Warns Putin: End the War or Face U.S. Tomahawks in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles if Russia refuses to end the war, using the potential transfer as leverage against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:58

First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the first seven hostages held by Hamas have been released and are now in Israeli custody

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:24

Bulgaria Begins Fingerprint Registration for Foreigners Under New EU Border Rules

Starting October 12, the European Union officially began the gradual implementation of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), introducing a digital framework to register the entry and exit of all non-EU nationals crossing the bloc’s external borders

World » EU | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 12:29

Exposed: How Viktor Orban Tried to Spy on the European Commission

The European Commission has announced the creation of an internal team to investigate espionage activities conducted by Hungarian intelligence services within EU institutions

World » EU | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria