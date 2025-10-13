Bulgarians Keep Buying Property in Northern Greece Despite Rising Prices

Business » PROPERTIES | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Keep Buying Property in Northern Greece Despite Rising Prices

Bulgarians remain active buyers in Northern Greece, according to local real estate agents, with Kavala emerging as the region attracting the most interest. Buyers are seeking a wide range of properties, from land suitable for caravans to small maisonettes. Property prices have surged significantly, rising from around 900 euros per square meter in the past to approximately 2,500 euros today.

The appeal of Kavala is largely linked to its proximity to Bulgaria, leading to neighborhoods where Bulgarians now make up a significant portion of property owners. Locals note that in villages such as Orfinio, Bulgarian ownership is particularly high, putting additional pressure on local infrastructure. Nonetheless, local businesses benefit from the influx, with traders reporting strong sales to Bulgarian clients.

In Halkidiki, wealthier Bulgarians dominate the luxury real estate market, acquiring high-end villas. Additionally, many Bulgarian buyers purchase apartments or smaller houses with the intention of renting them out. However, opportunities in short-term rental markets have declined due to stricter regulations, with fines for unregistered vacation rentals now starting at 5,000 euros.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: real estate, Bulgarians, greece

Related Articles:

Over 640,000 Bulgarians to Receive Food and Hygiene Aid from Red Cross

Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:04

Bulgarians Rush to Deposit Savings Ahead of Euro Adoption

Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits

Business » Finance | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Greece Gives 250-Euro Bonus to Pensioners, Including Foreign Retirees

Greece is providing a financial boost to pensioners, including foreign retirees such as Bulgarians with low incomes

World » Southeast Europe | October 10, 2025, Friday // 16:21

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:37

Finance Minister: Claims That Bulgarians Are Getting Poorer Are 'Absolutely False!'

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova firmly rejected claims that Bulgarians have been getting poorer or that incomes have declined since the start of the year

Politics | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:19

China's Visa-Free Policy Fuels Surge in Number of Greek Tourists

China's visa-free entry for Greek citizens has triggered a sharp rise in inbound tourism, with arrivals surging during the National Day holiday and cultural authorities rolling out Silk Road-themed itineraries to meet the growing demand

World | October 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Bulgarians Take on Record Property Loans Ahead of Eurozone Entry

Bulgarians are continuing to borrow unprecedented amounts to purchase property, according to the latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Properties | October 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:25

Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Two-Bedroom Apartments Drive Sofia’s Investment Market

The real estate market in Sofia is increasingly dominated by two-bedroom apartments, which now account for 78% of sales, while three-bedroom units have fallen to a 20% share

Business » Properties | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Sofia Ranks 97th In Europe As Housing Prices Continue To Soar

Sofia ranks 97th among European cities in terms of property prices

Business » Properties | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Panel Apartments in Bulgaria See Rising Prices Amid Strong Demand

In Bulgaria, (soviet-style) panel apartments (panelkas) continue to see rising prices as demand remains strong, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria