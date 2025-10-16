Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Updates: Sixth Unit Under Maintenance, Eighth Unit Site Expected Approved by Next Autumn

The sixth unit of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently undergoing its planned annual maintenance, which has included a temporary shutdown due to an issue with one of its steam generators. According to Tsanko Bachiiski, Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NuRA), the shutdown is precautionary and does not pose any risk to the environment or public safety. The NuRA has not yet received any requests for a fuel replacement for the sixth unit.

In parallel, the transition to American fuel in the fifth unit is ongoing. Last year, a quarter of the core zone was reloaded, and currently, half of it contains American fuel. Monitoring continues, and Bachiiski reports no issues so far. The plan is for the fifth unit to be fully converted to American fuel by 2027, with incremental replacements carried out annually during scheduled maintenance, taking prior results into account.

Regarding the construction of the eighth unit at Kozloduy, the NuRA is finalizing the review of necessary documents to determine whether the currently licensed site, which accommodates one unit, can host an additional reactor. Bachiiski expects clarity by mid-next year and anticipates that a site approval will likely be granted for the eighth unit by early autumn.

On the topic of small modular reactors (SMRs), there is currently no government decision to launch a licensing process in Bulgaria. However, the NuRA is preparing for the potential approval of such technology, which is currently operational only in Russia and China. Bachiiski noted that the deployment of SMRs in Bulgaria, if deemed necessary, could offer flexibility and strong safety features. The decision to pursue these reactors, he emphasized, will ultimately depend on the needs and interest of stakeholders within Bulgaria and across Europe.

The bottom line is that Kozloduy’s sixth unit is being maintained safely, the fifth unit’s fuel transition proceeds without issues, the eighth unit is on track for site approval by autumn next year, and preparations for small modular reactors are underway, although no immediate government action has been taken.