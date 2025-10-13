Türkiye Intensifies Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Erdoğan Vows Continued Support

Since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has played a leading role in both meeting the basic needs of the people in the region and revitalizing the spirit of international solidarity through a comprehensive humanitarian aid campaign. Under the coordination of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), and with the contributions of all relevant institutions, organizations, and NGOs, Türkiye continues its humanitarian relief efforts in the region.

Since October 7, 2023, a total of 101,725 tons of humanitarian aid supplies have been dispatched to Gaza via 16 ships and 14 aircraft. Within this framework, since July 27, 2025, 333 truckloads of aid materials have been delivered to Gaza. These aid shipments include essential items such as food, medicine, medical equipment, tents, containers, generators, hygiene kits, and drinking water.

Türkiye has become one of the countries sending the largest amount of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. This support extends beyond material aid; it also reflects Türkiye's firm diplomatic commitment to the Palestinian cause on the international stage. The humanitarian diplomacy led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has conveyed the message that "Gaza is not alone" both on the ground and in the global public sphere. Throughout this process, Türkiye has acted not only as a provider of aid but also as a voice of conscience guided by principles of regional stability, justice, and human dignity.

Following the ceasefire in Gaza on October 8, 2025, humanitarian relief operations have gained new momentum. Within this framework, a shipment including 100 truckloads of humanitarian supplies—coordinated by AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, and other Turkish NGOs—was delivered in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent from El Arish, Egypt, to the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing.

On October 13, 2025, an additional shipment consisting of 17 trucks carrying food, 3 trucks with blankets, and tents provided by Türkiye is planned to cross into Gaza. This delivery not only represents Türkiye's concrete support for the people of Gaza but also serves as a call to the conscience of the international community.

Following the arrival of the humanitarian aid convoy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinian people and will provide all necessary support for the reconstruction and recovery of Gaza.

What Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said:

"We want stability in our region"

Addressing an opening ceremony in Trabzon, President Erdoğan said: "Our Gazan brothers and sisters should be moved out from makeshift shelters. We as Türkiye will do whatever is necessary regarding this as well. We want stability in our region. We want security for everyone."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the Opening Ceremony of Newly-Built Facilities and Projects in Trabzon.

"Russia-Ukraine war is about to enter its fourth year"

Underscoring that historic crises are taking place in Türkiye's near environ, President Erdoğan stated that just like a century ago, a new world order is being shaped in the geography where Türkiye is located, and said: "The Russia-Ukraine war is about to enter its fourth year; tens of thousands of people are dead, wounded or missing on both sides. The desired results from the efforts aimed at ending the war have yet to be achieved. This bloody war, which escalates from time to time, unsettles the entire world together with our region. We as Türkiye pursue a balanced and just policy here. We are in contact with both of the countries for the termination of the conflicts and the establishment of peace."

"Our humanitarian relief trucks have started to arrive in Gaza"

Stressing that after a two-year-long genocide, the first step towards lasting calm in Gaza has been taken in the recent days, President Erdoğan noted that even though with a heavy heart, the Gazans breathe a sigh of relief and children smile for the first time, and added: "The civilians, who have been driven from one place to another, are returning to where they have been displaced from. The aid entry to Gaza, thanks be to Allah, has accelerated. Our humanitarian relief trucks have started to arrive in Gaza. These are all developments that give us hope and relieve our hearts after a two-year oppression. Obviously, not everything has been solved with the ceasefire agreement, now a much bigger challenge awaits the Islamic world and the humanity. First of all, it must be ensured that Israel stands behind its signature. Israel must not be allowed to backtrack on the agreement by finding a pretext, just as it has done repeatedly."

"Gazans should be moved out from makeshift shelters"

Describing the second issue as the revival of Gaza, President Erdoğan stated that Israel has made the 85 percent of Gaza unlivable, and went on to say: "Steps on this issue should be taken before winter sets in. Our Gazan brothers and sisters should be moved out from makeshift shelters. We as Türkiye will do whatever is necessary regarding this as well. We want stability in our region. We want security for everyone. We wish whatever we wish for ourselves for the oppressed in Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Yemen as well. We will inshallah continue to work with this understanding."

