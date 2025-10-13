Bulgarians Set for 12-Day Holiday: Tourism Forecasts 720,000 Travelers

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Set for 12-Day Holiday: Tourism Forecasts 720,000 Travelers

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal to declare December 31 and January 2 as non-working days is expected to stimulate tourism and travel in Bulgaria over the holiday period. This measure is intended to facilitate a smoother transition to the euro, while effectively creating a longer New Year break.

Further reading: Bulgaria to Declare December 31 and January 2 Holidays for Euro Adoption

Combined with the weekend of January 3 and 4, the measure would provide Bulgarians with a total of five days off around New Year. When merged with the existing Christmas holidays, and taking just two additional days off, employees could enjoy a continuous 12-day vacation.

The Institute for Analysis and Risk Assessment in Tourism projects that this extended break, coinciding with the school holiday, will significantly boost travel. Around 720,000 Bulgarians are expected to be on the move for Christmas and New Year, reflecting a potential rise in bookings and tourism activity across the country.

