Over 640,000 Bulgarians to Receive Food and Hygiene Aid from Red Cross

Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus.

Distribution of the aid will begin in stages on October 13, with the Bulgarian Red Cross managing the delivery. The packages will contain nine essential items for personal hygiene and household cleaning, including soap, shampoo, and detergent, alongside a portion of the planned food supplies.

Households with one or two members will receive a single package, while families of three or more will be given two. The full schedule and locations for collecting the aid are available on the Bulgarian Red Cross website, where recipients can also verify their inclusion using their personal identification number. Verification can alternatively be conducted through the Bulgarian Red Cross national call center at 02 492 85 49.

The remaining 11 types of food items designated for the program will be distributed at a later stage, completing the full package of support.