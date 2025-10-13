Over 640,000 Bulgarians to Receive Food and Hygiene Aid from Red Cross

Bulgarians Keep Buying Property in Northern Greece Despite Rising Prices
Bulgarians remain active buyers in Northern Greece, according to local real estate agents
Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus.
Distribution of the aid will begin in stages on October 13, with the Bulgarian Red Cross managing the delivery. The packages will contain nine essential items for personal hygiene and household cleaning, including soap, shampoo, and detergent, alongside a portion of the planned food supplies.
Households with one or two members will receive a single package, while families of three or more will be given two. The full schedule and locations for collecting the aid are available on the Bulgarian Red Cross website, where recipients can also verify their inclusion using their personal identification number. Verification can alternatively be conducted through the Bulgarian Red Cross national call center at 02 492 85 49.
The remaining 11 types of food items designated for the program will be distributed at a later stage, completing the full package of support.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
A strong majority of Bulgarian teachers are prepared to take part in an effective strike
The Ministry of Finance’s proposal to declare December 31 and January 2 as non-working days is expected to stimulate tourism and travel in Bulgaria over the holiday period
Scientists warn that the planet has already crossed its first catastrophic climate tipping point, with warm water coral reefs entering a stage of long-term decline that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people
After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building
The Bulgarian government has set the price for a one-day vignette at 4.09 euros for vehicles up to 3.5 tons, effective from January 1 next year.
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink