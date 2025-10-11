Elenite Catastrophe: German Owner Says Landfill, Not Construction, Caused Damage

After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building. Lamdin, who owns one of the apartments in the complex, stressed that the property was never a hotel, despite official claims, but a holiday apartment complex with private units and shared recreational spaces. “I and several other German compatriots own apartments here. Each unit has its own tax number and Bulstat. We pay our taxes, and the municipality is fully aware of the more than 100 owners, many of them German families,” he said.

An architect by profession, Lamdin noted that he has designed numerous hotels over the past 15 years, yet the Negresco building was never intended for that purpose. He explained that all legal documentation, including the building permit, confirms its status as a holiday apartment complex. He and his legal advisors thoroughly reviewed all documents when purchasing the property.

Lamdin pointed to a nearby garbage dump behind the tennis court, which had grown to seven stories in height, as a long-standing concern. He explained that the building’s canal system, 700 meters long, 20 meters wide, and two meters high, was designed to handle heavy rainfall. However, the landslide triggered by the accumulated garbage blocked the canal and caused an avalanche. “The primary cause of the disaster was the unmanaged accumulation of garbage over the years,” he emphasized. “In Germany, the landfill would have been cleared long ago, and repeated fines would have been imposed. Here, it was simply left to pile up.”

He strongly contested the claim that the building needs to be demolished, arguing that it was constructed entirely legally. The actual problem, Lamdin said, was the blocked sewer and drainage systems, neglected by municipal authorities for years.

Lamdin made it clear that the owners of the Negresco will not accept the situation quietly. He criticized authorities for portraying the building as unknown or illegal. “The Royal Castle Hotel nearby hosts regular events, and everyone knows about it. Our castle-shaped building with over 140 apartments cannot suddenly be treated as invisible. This is misleading information, seemingly designed to shift blame onto a building or owner, but we will not allow it,” he stated firmly.

The German owner indicated that legal action against the state may follow, underscoring the frustration and determination of the Negresco apartment owners to seek accountability for what they see as a preventable tragedy.

