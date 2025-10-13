First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the first seven hostages held by Hamas have been released and are now in Israeli custody. The handover took place as part of the initial stage of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, which also includes a large-scale exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

Update: All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Among them is Matan Angrest, who also has Bulgarian citizenship.

According to the IDF, the hostages were transferred to the Red Cross (ICRC) before being escorted by Israeli military and Shin Bet personnel through Gaza and into Israeli territory. They are being taken to the Re’im military base in southern Israel, where they will undergo preliminary medical evaluations and meet with family members. The army said it remains prepared to receive additional hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later in the day.

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered across the country to watch the developments, with crowds in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square erupting in cheers after reports confirmed the first releases. While neither the Israeli government nor the IDF initially released official names, local media identified those freed as Matan Engerst, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Alon Ohel, Gali and Zivi Berman, Eitan Mor, and Omri Moran. Later updates omitted one name, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the full list.

The atmosphere in Hostages Square was described as both emotional and restrained. Jude Frajdenrajch, 55, who has attended the weekly gatherings since the war began, said she came “just to see them come out.” Despite the public’s relief, Israeli authorities have advised families of released hostages not to hold celebrations or speak to the media, seeking to maintain security and order amid heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, preparations for the corresponding release of Palestinian detainees are underway. Around 1,966 prisoners are set to be freed on Monday, according to officials involved in the operation. Of those, roughly 1,700 detainees from Gaza will be released at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, while approximately 250 prisoners serving life sentences will be sent to the West Bank, Jerusalem, or into exile abroad.

Families in the West Bank and Gaza have been waiting anxiously for confirmation of their relatives’ names. In one case, Mohammed Atatra said his family had been told that his brother Kamal, imprisoned 23 years ago on murder charges, would be among those freed. However, confusion arose when the official release list indicated that Kamal would be deported to Gaza instead of returning to his hometown of Yaabad. “This can’t be,” said Atatra. “The soldiers told us he was coming home.” His sister, Um Abed, added that Israeli soldiers had warned the family not to celebrate or play music. “We are afraid they will arrest him again,” she said.

As part of the wider ceasefire arrangement, Israel expects all 20 living hostages held in Gaza to be released by the end of the day, while roughly 2,000 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli prisons. The Red Cross has described its involvement as a “multi-phase operation” aimed at facilitating both hostage and prisoner transfers under humanitarian protection.

The development comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival in Israel for a high-stakes peace summit. Security has been tightened in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with major roads closed ahead of his visit. Trump is expected to address the Knesset later today, underscoring Washington’s role in mediating what could be a turning point after two years of devastating conflict in Gaza.