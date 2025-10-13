First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:24
Bulgaria: First Seven Hostages Freed as Israel and Hamas Begin Ceasefire Swap

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the first seven hostages held by Hamas have been released and are now in Israeli custody. The handover took place as part of the initial stage of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, which also includes a large-scale exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

Update: All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Among them is Matan Angrest, who also has Bulgarian citizenship.

According to the IDF, the hostages were transferred to the Red Cross (ICRC) before being escorted by Israeli military and Shin Bet personnel through Gaza and into Israeli territory. They are being taken to the Re’im military base in southern Israel, where they will undergo preliminary medical evaluations and meet with family members. The army said it remains prepared to receive additional hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later in the day.

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered across the country to watch the developments, with crowds in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square erupting in cheers after reports confirmed the first releases. While neither the Israeli government nor the IDF initially released official names, local media identified those freed as Matan Engerst, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Alon Ohel, Gali and Zivi Berman, Eitan Mor, and Omri Moran. Later updates omitted one name, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the full list.

The atmosphere in Hostages Square was described as both emotional and restrained. Jude Frajdenrajch, 55, who has attended the weekly gatherings since the war began, said she came “just to see them come out.” Despite the public’s relief, Israeli authorities have advised families of released hostages not to hold celebrations or speak to the media, seeking to maintain security and order amid heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, preparations for the corresponding release of Palestinian detainees are underway. Around 1,966 prisoners are set to be freed on Monday, according to officials involved in the operation. Of those, roughly 1,700 detainees from Gaza will be released at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, while approximately 250 prisoners serving life sentences will be sent to the West Bank, Jerusalem, or into exile abroad.

Families in the West Bank and Gaza have been waiting anxiously for confirmation of their relatives’ names. In one case, Mohammed Atatra said his family had been told that his brother Kamal, imprisoned 23 years ago on murder charges, would be among those freed. However, confusion arose when the official release list indicated that Kamal would be deported to Gaza instead of returning to his hometown of Yaabad. “This can’t be,” said Atatra. “The soldiers told us he was coming home.” His sister, Um Abed, added that Israeli soldiers had warned the family not to celebrate or play music. “We are afraid they will arrest him again,” she said.

As part of the wider ceasefire arrangement, Israel expects all 20 living hostages held in Gaza to be released by the end of the day, while roughly 2,000 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli prisons. The Red Cross has described its involvement as a “multi-phase operation” aimed at facilitating both hostage and prisoner transfers under humanitarian protection.

The development comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival in Israel for a high-stakes peace summit. Security has been tightened in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with major roads closed ahead of his visit. Trump is expected to address the Knesset later today, underscoring Washington’s role in mediating what could be a turning point after two years of devastating conflict in Gaza.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hostages, Hamas, Israel, Gaza

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Praised for Support as Israeli-Bulgarian Citizen Returns Home Safely

The Israeli Embassy in Bulgaria expressed profound relief following the release of Israeli-Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:41

All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:52

Türkiye Intensifies Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, Erdoğan Vows Continued Support

Since the outbreak of the Gaza crisis on October 7, 2023, Türkiye has played a leading role in both meeting the basic needs of the people in the region and revitalizing the spirit of international solidarity through a comprehensive humanitarian aid campai

Politics » Diplomacy | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:38

Bulgaria's President: Europe Must Lead Diplomatic Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that Europe’s foremost priority must be to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that this is a necessary step toward achieving lasting peace and stability across the continent

Politics | October 10, 2025, Friday // 12:04

Israel Approves Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal with Hamas Under Trump’s Mediation

Israel’s cabinet has formally approved a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas, paving the way to end the devastating two-year conflict in Gaza

World | October 10, 2025, Friday // 09:22

Trump Pulls Off Stunning Gaza Peace Deal - War Over, Hostages Coming Home

A major breakthrough has been reached in the Middle East, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a peace deal that will see the release of all remaining hostages and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza

World | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Survey: Nearly Half of Ukrainians Want New Leaders After the War, Beyond Zelensky and Poroshenko

Almost half of Ukrainians would prefer to see new leaders take charge of the country’s post-war politics, according to a new survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:08

China's Modernization Drive Bring Equitable Gains for Women in Various Sectors

China's advances in women's development are reshaping the national landscape, as strengthened legal protections empower millions of women to thrive in education, health, and employment

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 15:00

All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:52

Trump Warns Putin: End the War or Face U.S. Tomahawks in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles if Russia refuses to end the war, using the potential transfer as leverage against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | October 13, 2025, Monday // 09:58

Bulgaria Begins Fingerprint Registration for Foreigners Under New EU Border Rules

Starting October 12, the European Union officially began the gradual implementation of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), introducing a digital framework to register the entry and exit of all non-EU nationals crossing the bloc’s external borders

World » EU | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 12:29

Exposed: How Viktor Orban Tried to Spy on the European Commission

The European Commission has announced the creation of an internal team to investigate espionage activities conducted by Hungarian intelligence services within EU institutions

World » EU | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria