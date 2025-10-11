Cloudy Start to the Week: Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria on Monday
On Monday, October 13, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind blowing from the west-northwest. Morning temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, dropping to around 5°C in Sofia. During the day, maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 15°C and 20°C, with the capital seeing around 16°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase later in the day. A light to moderate west-northwesterly breeze will prevail, and daytime highs will range between 17°C and 19°C. The temperature of the sea water will remain mild, between 18°C and 19°C.
In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with a moderate wind coming from the northwest. Temperatures will reach around 11°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 5°C at 2,000 meters, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.
