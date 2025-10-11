Cloudy Start to the Week: Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria on Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Cloudy Start to the Week: Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria on Monday @Pixabay

On Monday, October 13, Bulgaria will see mostly cloudy conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind blowing from the west-northwest. Morning temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C, dropping to around 5°C in Sofia. During the day, maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 15°C and 20°C, with the capital seeing around 16°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase later in the day. A light to moderate west-northwesterly breeze will prevail, and daytime highs will range between 17°C and 19°C. The temperature of the sea water will remain mild, between 18°C and 19°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy, with a moderate wind coming from the northwest. Temperatures will reach around 11°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 5°C at 2,000 meters, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

More from Environment

EU-Funded Project to Determine Bulgaria’s Bear Population

A new project funded by the European Union has been launched in Bulgaria to determine the exact number of brown bears living in the country

Society » Environment | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

Elenite After the Flood: Destruction, Recovery, and Calls for Accountability

The Bulgarian resort of Elenite has been left covered in mud and debris following the devastating flood that claimed four lives earlier this month

Society » Environment | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:55

Yantra River Overflows Near Ruse, Floods Fields and Damages Bridge

The Yantra River has overflowed near the Ruse village of Dolna Studena in the Tsenovo Municipality after a sharp rise in water levels

Society » Environment | October 10, 2025, Friday // 13:17

Sunny Days Ahead: Bulgaria to See Warmer Autumn Weather

In the coming days, Bulgaria will enjoy more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures, with generally calm and pleasant autumn weather prevailing across the country

Society » Environment | October 10, 2025, Friday // 12:01

Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09
