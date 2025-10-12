Bulgaria Begins Fingerprint Registration for Foreigners Under New EU Border Rules

Starting October 12, the European Union officially began the gradual implementation of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), introducing a digital framework to register the entry and exit of all non-EU nationals crossing the bloc’s external borders. The new system replaces the long-standing passport-stamping process with a digital database that records personal and biometric information.

Under the new rules, non-EU citizens will have to provide biometric data, including fingerprints and a facial image, upon their first entry into the Schengen area. The system applies to all Schengen member states, except Ireland and Cyprus, but includes non-EU countries such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. Once travelers have completed the initial registration, future crossings will require only biometric verification rather than a full data entry.

The Entry/Exit System is designed to modernize and strengthen border management across the EU. It will automatically record the time and place of each entry and exit, helping authorities track overstayers, prevent identity and document fraud, and reinforce efforts against illegal migration. By providing accurate and real-time information, the EES is also intended to enhance the security of European citizens and improve the efficiency of border checks.

The system’s introduction will be gradual, with EU member states implementing it in phases over the next six months. During this period, border authorities will begin collecting biometric and travel data from third-country nationals at different checkpoints. By the end of the rollout, the Entry/Exit System will be operational across all EU external borders, marking a significant shift toward fully digital border control procedures.

For British citizens:
The new Entry/Exit System also applies to British citizens, as they are now considered non-EU nationals after Brexit. This means that when travelling to the Schengen area, including countries like France, Spain, Italy, and Bulgaria, UK passport holders will be subject to the same procedures as other third-country nationals.

When British citizens enter the Schengen area for the first time after the system becomes operational, they will need to register their personal information and biometric data, including fingerprints and a facial image. On subsequent trips, only biometric verification will be required instead of a full registration each time. The system will gradually replace the current passport stamping process, so UK travellers will no longer have their passports manually stamped at the border.

Children under the age of 12 are generally exempt from fingerprinting, although their photo may still be taken. There is no fee for registering in the Entry/Exit System, and the process will apply automatically at the first point of entry into the Schengen area.

However, there are some exceptions. British citizens who also hold an EU passport or dual nationality with an EU member state are exempt when travelling under their EU citizenship. Those who have residence permits or long-term visas for an EU country are also not required to register in the same way as short-term visitors.

During the first months of implementation, the system will be introduced gradually. Some border crossings may still rely partly on manual passport checks and stamping until the rollout is complete. This may cause longer queues or confusion during the transition period.

In specific cases, such as cruises that begin and end outside the Schengen area, the Entry/Exit System may not apply to the entire journey. But for standard air and land crossings, including travel through airports and land borders in the EU, the new biometric registration will become a requirement for all UK travellers.

