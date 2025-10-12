Traffic on Trakia Highway to Be Halted Four Times Daily Due to Ongoing Repairs

Society | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Traffic on Trakia Highway to Be Halted Four Times Daily Due to Ongoing Repairs

Traffic on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia will be temporarily halted four times daily this week due to ongoing repair works. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), the complete traffic stoppages will occur from Monday to Thursday between kilometer markers 24 and 33. The restrictions will be in place at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00, each lasting about 30 minutes. The purpose of these controlled halts is to manage congestion and allow the safe passage of vehicles when queues form along the repaired stretch.

The RIA has urged drivers to plan their trips accordingly, allowing additional time for travel, and to follow all posted road signs and temporary traffic arrangements. Drivers heading to or from Plovdiv are advised to consider alternative routes such as the Sub-Balkan road between Sofia and Karlovo or the Ihtiman–Samokov road. Depending on the situation, the Traffic Police may implement extra measures to regulate movement and ease congestion, the agency added.

Repairs are also ongoing in three other sections of the Trakia highway, in the districts of Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, and Sliven. In these areas, work is taking place in one lane, while traffic in both directions is diverted to the opposite lane where no construction is underway.

To further improve safety and traffic flow, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons will continue to be restricted every Sunday until the end of October. The limitation will apply between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the direction of Sofia, from the Stara Zagora junction to the capital.

Meanwhile, the RIA announced that roadworks on the Burgas-bound lane of the Trakia highway, between kilometers 90 and 98 in the Pazardzhik region, have been completed. The renovated stretch now features new asphalt, improved drainage, updated road signs, and modern safety barriers, ensuring smoother and safer travel for motorists.

