Bulgaria Sets One-Day Vignette at 4.09 Euros Ahead of Euro Adoption

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sets One-Day Vignette at 4.09 Euros Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian government has set the price for a one-day vignette at 4.09 euros for vehicles up to 3.5 tons, effective from January 1 next year. This decision accompanies amendments to the Tariff for fees collected for the use of the republican road network, aligning the system with the euro’s upcoming introduction in Bulgaria and following the legal requirements.

The pricing approach follows the principle of proportionality and the rule of increasing value with a shorter validity period, which is consistent with the pricing of other vignettes. In addition, heavy or oversized vehicles traveling without proper permits, or exceeding the prescribed dimensions, weight, or axle load, will face a compensatory fee of 1,200 leva (approximately 613.55 euros). This fee is intended as a deterrent: it exceeds the cost of the necessary permits but remains lower than the official penalties, discouraging unauthorized use of toll roads.

The new decree also updates provisions for fees linked to the special use of roads through commercial roadside facilities. Electric vehicle charging stations are explicitly included alongside petrol and gas stations, with their construction and operation now requiring a permit.

Additionally, fees for expressways not previously listed in the tariff will match those of motorways. The amendments introduce a new article establishing the charge for issuing permits to notified bodies that assess the conformity of providers offering the European electronic toll service. This comprehensive update reflects Bulgaria’s preparations for the euro transition while modernizing the regulatory framework for road usage and toll compliance.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vignette, euro, Bulgaria, one-day

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Shines at EXPO 2025: Over 320,000 Visitors Explore National Pavilion in Osaka

Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan

Business » Tourism | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Updates: Sixth Unit Under Maintenance, Eighth Unit Site Expected Approved by Next Autumn

The sixth unit of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is currently undergoing its planned annual maintenance

Business » Energy | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian National Bank Governor Warns of High Inflation, Stresses Prudent Budget Management for 2026

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, has warned that Bulgaria’s annual inflation will exceed expectations and surpass the eurozone average

Business » Finance | October 14, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Clouds and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on October 14

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Over 8,000 Runners from 65 Countries Took Part in Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025

The Wizz Air Sofia Marathon 2025 attracted a record-breaking crowd, with over 8,000 participants from more than 65 countries taking part in the largest marathon event in Bulgaria

Sports | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:04

Bulgaria’s Customs Systems Fully Ready for Smooth Euro Transition

The Bulgarian Customs Agency has completed the adaptation of all its information systems ahead of the country’s transition to the euro

Politics | October 13, 2025, Monday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Clouds and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on October 14

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Over 60% of Bulgarian Teachers Ready to Strike Amid Salary Concerns

A strong majority of Bulgarian teachers are prepared to take part in an effective strike

Society » Education | October 13, 2025, Monday // 14:23

Bulgarians Set for 12-Day Holiday: Tourism Forecasts 720,000 Travelers

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal to declare December 31 and January 2 as non-working days is expected to stimulate tourism and travel in Bulgaria over the holiday period

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Planet Hits First Climate Tipping Point: Coral Reefs Face Widespread Collapse

Scientists warn that the planet has already crossed its first catastrophic climate tipping point, with warm water coral reefs entering a stage of long-term decline that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 13:12

Over 640,000 Bulgarians to Receive Food and Hygiene Aid from Red Cross

Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program

Society | October 13, 2025, Monday // 12:04

Elenite Catastrophe: German Owner Says Landfill, Not Construction, Caused Damage

After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria