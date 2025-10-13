Bulgaria Sets One-Day Vignette at 4.09 Euros Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian government has set the price for a one-day vignette at 4.09 euros for vehicles up to 3.5 tons, effective from January 1 next year. This decision accompanies amendments to the Tariff for fees collected for the use of the republican road network, aligning the system with the euro’s upcoming introduction in Bulgaria and following the legal requirements.

The pricing approach follows the principle of proportionality and the rule of increasing value with a shorter validity period, which is consistent with the pricing of other vignettes. In addition, heavy or oversized vehicles traveling without proper permits, or exceeding the prescribed dimensions, weight, or axle load, will face a compensatory fee of 1,200 leva (approximately 613.55 euros). This fee is intended as a deterrent: it exceeds the cost of the necessary permits but remains lower than the official penalties, discouraging unauthorized use of toll roads.

The new decree also updates provisions for fees linked to the special use of roads through commercial roadside facilities. Electric vehicle charging stations are explicitly included alongside petrol and gas stations, with their construction and operation now requiring a permit.

Additionally, fees for expressways not previously listed in the tariff will match those of motorways. The amendments introduce a new article establishing the charge for issuing permits to notified bodies that assess the conformity of providers offering the European electronic toll service. This comprehensive update reflects Bulgaria’s preparations for the euro transition while modernizing the regulatory framework for road usage and toll compliance.