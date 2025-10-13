Bulgaria Sets One-Day Vignette at 4.09 Euros Ahead of Euro Adoption

Bulgaria Shines at EXPO 2025: Over 320,000 Visitors Explore National Pavilion in Osaka
Bulgaria’s presence at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan
The Bulgarian government has set the price for a one-day vignette at 4.09 euros for vehicles up to 3.5 tons, effective from January 1 next year. This decision accompanies amendments to the Tariff for fees collected for the use of the republican road network, aligning the system with the euro’s upcoming introduction in Bulgaria and following the legal requirements.
The pricing approach follows the principle of proportionality and the rule of increasing value with a shorter validity period, which is consistent with the pricing of other vignettes. In addition, heavy or oversized vehicles traveling without proper permits, or exceeding the prescribed dimensions, weight, or axle load, will face a compensatory fee of 1,200 leva (approximately 613.55 euros). This fee is intended as a deterrent: it exceeds the cost of the necessary permits but remains lower than the official penalties, discouraging unauthorized use of toll roads.
The new decree also updates provisions for fees linked to the special use of roads through commercial roadside facilities. Electric vehicle charging stations are explicitly included alongside petrol and gas stations, with their construction and operation now requiring a permit.
Additionally, fees for expressways not previously listed in the tariff will match those of motorways. The amendments introduce a new article establishing the charge for issuing permits to notified bodies that assess the conformity of providers offering the European electronic toll service. This comprehensive update reflects Bulgaria’s preparations for the euro transition while modernizing the regulatory framework for road usage and toll compliance.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, with scattered light rain expected in the eastern regions and over the mountain areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
A strong majority of Bulgarian teachers are prepared to take part in an effective strike
The Ministry of Finance’s proposal to declare December 31 and January 2 as non-working days is expected to stimulate tourism and travel in Bulgaria over the holiday period
Scientists warn that the planet has already crossed its first catastrophic climate tipping point, with warm water coral reefs entering a stage of long-term decline that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people
Over 640,000 Bulgarians are set to receive assistance through food and hygiene packages provided by the Social Assistance Agency as part of the Food and Basic Material Assistance Program
After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink