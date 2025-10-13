Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Public Misunderstanding and Fraud Are Main Concerns Ahead of Euro Introduction

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev identified potential abuse as the main risk in Bulgaria’s transition to the euro. Speaking to journalists in Gabrovo during an informational session on the currency changeover, Donchev emphasized that the Ministry of Interior has already been alerted to the possibility of criminal activity linked to the introduction of the euro. He expressed confidence that appropriate measures will be taken to prevent such risks.

Donchev noted that public understanding of the upcoming currency change is often contradictory, with doubts and misconceptions persisting among citizens. He highlighted the value of these informational meetings, where officials from various ministries, the Ministry of Finance, and the Bulgarian National Bank are present to respond to questions and provide clarifications. According to Donchev, this direct engagement helps alleviate concerns and reduce public uncertainty.

Looking ahead to the official transition on January 1, 2026, Donchev stressed the importance of readiness at all levels. While he acknowledged that it will not be possible to fully test all systems on the day of the switch, he expressed confidence that the necessary systems are nearly complete and prepared for a smooth conversion from the lev to the euro.