Bulgaria: Gas Stations Could Function as Exchange Points With Euro Introduction

From October 8 onwards, gas stations in Bulgaria face strict penalties if their price labels and receipts do not show amounts in euros. Svetoslav Benchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association, has warned that from January 1, 2026, these outlets might effectively become exchange bureaus. Customers will be able to pay with lev-denominated banknotes, such as a 100-lev bill for a small item like chewing gum, and receive their change in euros, as mandated by law.

This requirement will force gas stations to hold larger reserves of euros, raising security concerns, especially for those operating overnight. Currently, the state has not offered a clear plan or support for fuel traders, with only a tentative response from the Ministry of Interior, leaving the responsibility for security largely on the businesses themselves.

During January 2026, dual currency payments will be allowed: traders can accept both leva and euros, but change will be returned only in euros. Dual circulation will end on January 31, after which all transactions must be conducted exclusively in euros. However, if fuel prices on external signage remain only in leva, this will not be considered a violation due to technical limitations. The dual labeling requirement will apply mainly to cash receipts and information boards inside gas stations and at points visible to customers.

Meanwhile, attempts to manipulate euro pricing persist in retail stores. Some chains have duplicated promotional price labels in red, listing the same value in leva and euros, effectively showing a 1:1 exchange rate rather than the official 1.95583 leva per euro. Often, euro prices are placed above or before lev prices on labels, misleading consumers, particularly adults, because the lower-value euro is visually highlighted.

Violations of pricing rules, unjustified increases, or incorrect currency conversions carry fines ranging from 7,000 leva for a first offense to 14,000 leva for repeated breaches. Since the Euro Introduction Law came into effect in August, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has conducted nearly 600 inspections nationwide, identifying frequent problems such as missing dual pricing, inconsistent label formats, and incorrect euro conversions. Over 70 warnings have been issued so far, with 22 more recently directed at major retail chains. Some warnings apply to multiple outlets of the same retailer.

For taxis, dual price display will begin on October 31, while books, textbooks, and other printed materials must comply starting January 1, 2026. Exceptions include fuel, cigarettes, control scale labels, and prices on vending machines.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers has been granted temporary powers to intervene in cases of significant price increases for essential goods and services. Traders who raise prices in bad faith during the dual-labeling period could face fines between 5,000 leva and 1 million leva. Any increase must be justified by objective economic factors, ensuring that consumers are protected during the transition to the euro.