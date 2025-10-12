Bulgaria Prepares for 2030: Every Citizen Must Have a Digital Wallet

By the end of 2030, all Bulgarian citizens will be required to have a digital wallet installed on their mobile devices, an electronic tool that will hold personal and professional data, recognized both within Bulgaria and throughout the European Union. This initiative is part of the EU’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2030, aiming to establish a unified European digital identity, explained Prof. Georgi Dimitrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Eurotrust Technologies, during his interview on Bloomberg TV.

According to Prof. Dimitrov, the strategy reflects the European Commission’s broader vision of granting every EU citizen a digital profile that ensures seamless access to services across borders. Bulgaria has already published its own Digital Transformation Strategy for the 2026–2030 period for public consultation. Defined as a key framework document, it seeks to accelerate digitalization by modernizing public administration, fostering innovation, and developing a competitive digital economy through active participation of citizens, businesses, and institutions.

Prof. Dimitrov described the national strategy as a solid document that correctly aligns with the EU’s main digital objectives. However, he stressed that while Bulgaria’s digital infrastructure coverage is relatively good, the focus must shift to improving its functionality. In his words, the most important element is building an interoperable infrastructure, a system that connects various devices, networks, and platforms to enable secure and efficient digital interaction. Such an environment, he noted, would allow citizens and businesses to exercise their rights electronically and access services without barriers.

Despite the potential, Dimitrov cautioned that Bulgaria remains significantly behind in implementing the necessary policies. He pointed out that the country still lacks a robust legal framework governing digital identity providers, regulatory oversight, and official registers. Under EU rules, every member state must notify the European Commission of at least one approved digital wallet by the end of 2026, a target that Bulgaria must actively work toward.

The professor also emphasized that, while the strategic goals for advancing the digital economy and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are commendable, turning them into tangible outcomes remains difficult. He described the current framework as ambitious but not yet backed by sufficient mechanisms for practical implementation.

According to Prof. Dimitrov, the successful realization of Bulgaria’s digital transformation requires more than vision statements; it needs a clear action plan, sustainable financing, and a consistent, long-term state policy. He argued that the government must provide substantial incentives for the Bulgarian IT sector, which will be essential in driving innovation, building infrastructure, and ensuring the country keeps pace with Europe’s broader digital transition.