Bulgaria Prepares for 2030: Every Citizen Must Have a Digital Wallet

Business | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares for 2030: Every Citizen Must Have a Digital Wallet

By the end of 2030, all Bulgarian citizens will be required to have a digital wallet installed on their mobile devices, an electronic tool that will hold personal and professional data, recognized both within Bulgaria and throughout the European Union. This initiative is part of the EU’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2030, aiming to establish a unified European digital identity, explained Prof. Georgi Dimitrov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Eurotrust Technologies, during his interview on Bloomberg TV.

According to Prof. Dimitrov, the strategy reflects the European Commission’s broader vision of granting every EU citizen a digital profile that ensures seamless access to services across borders. Bulgaria has already published its own Digital Transformation Strategy for the 2026–2030 period for public consultation. Defined as a key framework document, it seeks to accelerate digitalization by modernizing public administration, fostering innovation, and developing a competitive digital economy through active participation of citizens, businesses, and institutions.

Prof. Dimitrov described the national strategy as a solid document that correctly aligns with the EU’s main digital objectives. However, he stressed that while Bulgaria’s digital infrastructure coverage is relatively good, the focus must shift to improving its functionality. In his words, the most important element is building an interoperable infrastructure, a system that connects various devices, networks, and platforms to enable secure and efficient digital interaction. Such an environment, he noted, would allow citizens and businesses to exercise their rights electronically and access services without barriers.

Despite the potential, Dimitrov cautioned that Bulgaria remains significantly behind in implementing the necessary policies. He pointed out that the country still lacks a robust legal framework governing digital identity providers, regulatory oversight, and official registers. Under EU rules, every member state must notify the European Commission of at least one approved digital wallet by the end of 2026, a target that Bulgaria must actively work toward.

The professor also emphasized that, while the strategic goals for advancing the digital economy and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are commendable, turning them into tangible outcomes remains difficult. He described the current framework as ambitious but not yet backed by sufficient mechanisms for practical implementation.

According to Prof. Dimitrov, the successful realization of Bulgaria’s digital transformation requires more than vision statements; it needs a clear action plan, sustainable financing, and a consistent, long-term state policy. He argued that the government must provide substantial incentives for the Bulgarian IT sector, which will be essential in driving innovation, building infrastructure, and ensuring the country keeps pace with Europe’s broader digital transition.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: digital wallet, Bulgarian, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Begins Fingerprint Registration for Foreigners Under New EU Border Rules

Starting October 12, the European Union officially began the gradual implementation of its new Entry/Exit System (EES), introducing a digital framework to register the entry and exit of all non-EU nationals crossing the bloc’s external borders

World » EU | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 12:29

Exposed: How Viktor Orban Tried to Spy on the European Commission

The European Commission has announced the creation of an internal team to investigate espionage activities conducted by Hungarian intelligence services within EU institutions

World » EU | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:39

Bulgaria's President: Europe Must Lead Diplomatic Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that Europe’s foremost priority must be to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that this is a necessary step toward achieving lasting peace and stability across the continent

Politics | October 10, 2025, Friday // 12:04

Unstoppable and Unbreakable: Karlos Nasar Lifts Bulgaria to the Top of the World Once Again

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar once again proved his class and resilience by reclaiming the world title in weightlifting

Sports | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 22:26

European Commission Probes Alleged Hungarian Espionage Targeting EU Institutions

The European Commission has opened an internal investigation following reports in European media suggesting Hungarian espionage targeting EU institutions

World » EU | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:23

EU's Top Diplomat: Ukraine Can’t Beat Russia Without Stronger International Support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine cannot achieve victory over Russia without continued international backing

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarians Rush to Deposit Savings Ahead of Euro Adoption

Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits

Business » Finance | October 12, 2025, Sunday // 10:27

Bulgaria’s Central Bank Buys 2 Tons of Gold Ahead of Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has purchased 66,000 troy ounces of gold, equivalent to 2,053.2 kilograms, in a move linked to Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro. According to the BNB’s official statement

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 15:01

Bulgarian Authorities Find 83 Violations of the New Euro Law in One Day

In a single day of inspections, Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) identified 83 violations of the Euro Law, reflecting ongoing challenges for businesses adapting to the country’s new currency requirements

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Bulgaria's Ruse Faces Labor Shortages, Turns to Nepalese and Bangladeshi Workers

The Bulgarian city of Ruse is experiencing a significant rise in the recruitment of foreign labor, with most newcomers arriving from Nepal and Bangladesh

Business | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:49

Experts Warn Against Exchanging 'Money Under the Mattress' Before Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Milena Angelova, Secretary General of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and Deputy Chairman of the Economic and Social Council, has advised that the safest way for Bulgarians to convert levs to euros is through banks

Business » Finance | October 10, 2025, Friday // 08:37

Burgas Surpasses Varna and Plovdiv in Residential Construction Growth

Burgas has emerged as a leader in residential construction, surpassing both Varna and Plovdiv in the number of new housing starts and total built-up area, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute

Business » Properties | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria