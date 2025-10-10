Bulgaria to Scrap Car Inspection Stickers in Move Toward Full Digitalization

Bulgaria is moving toward full digitalization of vehicle inspections, as the traditional stickers displayed on car windshields will soon be replaced by electronic certificates. The Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that the change aims to modernize the process and eliminate unnecessary paperwork and bureaucracy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov emphasized that the reform represents “a small but important step toward a modern and digital state where citizens receive fast and transparent services.” According to him, the end of physical stickers means drivers will no longer need to attach or replace paper documents on their windshields, since all information will now be available electronically.

The transition is outlined in a draft amendment to Regulation Number H-32, which has been published for public discussion. The measure follows a final ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court, which abolished the use of physical inspection stickers.

Under the new system, paper documents confirming a vehicle’s roadworthiness will be replaced with electronic certificates, in line with European Directive 2014/45. This will improve cross-border recognition of technical inspections and strengthen traceability through a centralized information system.

To ensure security during inspections, vehicles will continue to be identified digitally using their VIN number, chassis, and odometer readings. This guarantees the authenticity of each vehicle’s inspection data and prevents manipulation.

The reform will also ease the administrative workload for technical inspection centers. They will no longer be required to print, scan, or store physical documents, nor to report the absence of stickers to the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration.”

According to the Ministry of Transport, the digital format will make the process more efficient, reduce service times, and minimize the risk of technical errors. Authorities view this move as another key milestone in Bulgaria’s broader effort to digitize public services and simplify procedures for citizens and businesses alike.