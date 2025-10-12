Greece Gives 250-Euro Bonus to Pensioners, Including Foreign Retirees

Greece is providing a financial boost to pensioners, including foreign retirees such as Bulgarians with low incomes, by offering a 250-euro bonus. The payments will be made automatically by November 15, without any action required from recipients.

The amount varies according to marital status: single pensioners will receive 250 euros, while couples are entitled to a combined 500 euros. This new annual aid will be added to the usual December pension payments, effectively arriving in accounts in November.

The 250-euro bonus is fully tax-free and cannot be seized, transferred, or deducted by the state or third parties. It is independent of any obligations to the tax authorities and is not subject to fees, contributions, or other deductions.

For 2025, the scheme covers individuals who turn 65 in 2024, meaning those born on or before December 31, 1959. Eligibility is also subject to income and asset criteria: annual total family income, whether taxable or exempt, must not exceed 14,000 euros for single recipients and 26,000 euros for couples or cohabiting partners. Additionally, the combined value of real estate owned by the individual, spouse or partner, and dependent children must stay below 200,000 euros for singles and 300,000 euros for couples.