Greece Gives 250-Euro Bonus to Pensioners, Including Foreign Retirees

Bulgarians Rush to Deposit Savings Ahead of Euro Adoption
Bulgarians are increasingly choosing to place their savings in banks, with financial institutions forecasting a noticeable rise in household deposits
Greece is providing a financial boost to pensioners, including foreign retirees such as Bulgarians with low incomes, by offering a 250-euro bonus. The payments will be made automatically by November 15, without any action required from recipients.
The amount varies according to marital status: single pensioners will receive 250 euros, while couples are entitled to a combined 500 euros. This new annual aid will be added to the usual December pension payments, effectively arriving in accounts in November.
The 250-euro bonus is fully tax-free and cannot be seized, transferred, or deducted by the state or third parties. It is independent of any obligations to the tax authorities and is not subject to fees, contributions, or other deductions.
For 2025, the scheme covers individuals who turn 65 in 2024, meaning those born on or before December 31, 1959. Eligibility is also subject to income and asset criteria: annual total family income, whether taxable or exempt, must not exceed 14,000 euros for single recipients and 26,000 euros for couples or cohabiting partners. Additionally, the combined value of real estate owned by the individual, spouse or partner, and dependent children must stay below 200,000 euros for singles and 300,000 euros for couples.
US sanctions targeting Serbia’s Petroleum Industry (NIS) officially took effect on October 9
Starting October 10, Greek consumers will benefit from discounts on more than 1,000 food products
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved humanitarian assistance amounting to 1,490,765 leva for North Macedonia in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the “Pulse” club in Kocani on the night of March 15-16, 2025
North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting that her country’s EU accession has been delayed for two decades due not to objective Copenhagen criteria
Greece is intensifying its crackdown on crime within Roma communities through the deployment of specialized police patrols organized by the Department for Combating Organized Crime
Romania is facing mounting economic pressures as inflation continues its rapid ascent, raising fears of an impending recession
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink