Sorry Trump! Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Machado for Courageous Fight Against Maduro Regime

World | October 10, 2025, Friday // 13:06
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless efforts to promote democratic rights and advocate for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in her country. The Nobel Committee highlighted her courage in the face of death threats and her decision to remain in Venezuela, despite being forced into hiding, as actions that have inspired millions. “Democracy relies on individuals who refuse to remain silent, stepping forward despite grave risks,” the committee said in its announcement.

Machado’s recognition comes amid ongoing speculation around U.S. President Donald Trump, who had actively sought the prize. Trump had previously claimed he ended “seven wars” since returning to office and touted his recent mediation in the Gaza ceasefire as a reason for consideration. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had publicly nominated him, alongside nominations from other world leaders, including the Rwandan, Gabonese, Armenian, and Azerbaijani heads of state. In the U.S., Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney submitted a nomination based on Trump’s role in the 2020 Abraham Accords. However, nominations submitted after the official January 31 deadline were not considered for this year’s award, rendering several of Trump’s nominations ineligible.

Despite widespread attention to his campaign, experts and historians emphasized that Trump had little chance of receiving the prize. Nina Graeger, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, noted that the Peace Prize is intended for individuals who advance international fellowship, a criterion she said Trump did not meet. Asle Sveen, a historian specializing in the award, stressed that Trump’s record, including his disregard for international institutions and climate concerns, further diminished his prospects. Darren Kew, dean of the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, added that while Trump’s Gaza mediation was notable, the committee’s official announcement predated the ceasefire, and his mixed record domestically and internationally made a selection unlikely.

This year’s award went to Machado, recognizing her unwavering advocacy for democracy under the Maduro regime. The Nobel Committee praised her efforts to resist authoritarianism and continue her work for democratic rights in Venezuela, despite significant personal risks. Her achievement underscores the Prize’s enduring focus on individuals who defend freedom, uphold democratic principles, and inspire others to act courageously in the face of oppression.

Tags: Trump, Nobel Peace Prize, Machado

