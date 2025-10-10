Nessebar Welcomes 110 Yachts for the 53rd Balkan Sailing Championship

Nessebar is set to host the 53rd Balkan Sailing Championship, bringing together 110 yachts from six Balkan nations to compete for the regional title. The event, organized by the Bulgarian Sailing Federation, will take place from October 16 to 19, marking the return of this prestigious competition after a six-year pause. The previous edition was held in Montenegro in 2019.

Applications received by the regatta office show that top sailors from Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia, Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria have confirmed their participation. Bulgaria will field full teams across all classes and hopes to leverage its local knowledge of the waters to secure strong positions in the rankings.

Races will be conducted across three classes: Optimist, aimed at the youngest competitors; ILCA 4, a junior single-seat category; and ILCA 6, the Olympic-class division. Zlatko Jakelic, vice president of EURILCA, will serve as chief judge for the championship, assisted by deputy chief judge Todor Ivanov.