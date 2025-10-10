Bulgaria Rolls Out New Siemens Smartron Locomotives to Modernize Fast Trains

Bulgaria’s transport sector marked a milestone today as three new Siemens Smartron electric locomotives officially entered service. Two of the locomotives will operate on the Sofia-Burgas route, while one will serve the Sofia-Ruse line. Transport and Communications Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced that an additional locomotive is expected by Christmas, which will allow the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) to cover all fast trains nationwide.

“This is an important step in the modernization of our railway system. The new locomotives arrived on schedule under the contract for a total of ten units by year-end. With one more expected by Christmas, we will achieve full coverage for all fast trains,” Minister Karadzhov said, according to BTA.

The new locomotives are designed to be more reliable and energy-efficient, returning electricity to the network when coasting. Karadzhov emphasized that they are modern, environmentally friendly, and will reduce delays while providing passengers with a more comfortable travel experience.

In a nod to Bulgaria’s historical heritage, the locomotives have been named after prominent revolutionaries: Zahari Stoyanov, Georgi Ikonomov, and Boris Kolchev. Each machine is equipped with a QR code, enabling passengers to learn more about the lives and achievements of these figures.

Despite the arrival of new locomotives, BDZ continues to face a shortage of passenger cars. Currently, about 40 cars are missing, with the number potentially reaching 70 by the end of the year. Minister Karadzhov noted that the aim is to purchase or rent additional passenger cars after the New Year, including a reserve of around a dozen to account for ongoing repairs.

The new locomotives will also be fitted with the European Train Control System (ETCS), a modern safety system designed to minimize incidents and accidents across the railway network.

Looking ahead, BDZ requires approximately 80 passenger wagons and 15 new long-distance trains. Project documentation has already been prepared to apply for funding from the climate fund, which aims to address regional disparities in transportation infrastructure.