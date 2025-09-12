COVID-19 Update: How to Stay Safe from the Emerging Nimbus Strain

COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria Rise Slightly, Prof. Kantardzhiev Urges Vaccination for Seniors
In Bulgaria, COVID-19 remains present, with cases showing a slight rise in recent weeks
The new Omicron sub-variant, Nimbus (NB.1.8.1), has now become the dominant strain in the United States. While it is not considered more severe than previous Covid-19 variants, health experts caution that it may pose heightened risks for older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals with weakened immune systems.
Medical authorities emphasize that the most effective protection remains a combination of regular testing, vaccination, and prompt treatment at the onset of symptoms. Despite its rapid spread, Nimbus does not appear to cause more serious illness than earlier strains.
The most frequently reported symptoms include sore throat, high fever, dry cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue. Loss of taste or smell is now less common than it was with earlier Omicron variants. Doctors note that while severity remains lower than in the early stages of the pandemic, this could change if the virus undergoes further mutations.
Patients experiencing long Covid typically report prolonged fatigue, low energy, shortness of breath, and cognitive difficulties often referred to as “brain fog.” Because Nimbus symptoms overlap with influenza and RSV, testing remains the only definitive way to confirm a Covid-19 infection.
Updated booster vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness from nearly all variants, including Nimbus and Stratus. These boosters are integrated into seasonal vaccination strategies and are not considered a new fundamental threat.
Health officials advise getting tested as soon as symptoms appear and staying home to allow the body to recover. Symptoms usually subside within about five days. Minimizing close contact with others can help prevent further spread.
For high-risk individuals, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, or anyone feeling significantly unwell, seeking medical attention is strongly recommended. Supporting the body with rest and adequate fluids is also essential during recovery.
A major new WHO/Europe survey has revealed alarming rates of mental health problems among doctors and nurses across the continent
A recent study by "Trend," commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union, reveals a troubling picture of workplace aggression in the country’s healthcare system
Former director of Bulgaria’s National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, has outlined expectations for the upcoming flu season
Between 2014 and 2023, the number of foreign-trained doctors working in the Region grew by 58%, and foreign-trained nurses by 67%. In the same period, annual inflows
The chickenpox vaccine is expected to significantly reduce hospitalizations, complications, and severe cases of the disease
Eurostat’s latest preliminary figures show that life expectancy in the European Union climbed to 81.7 years in 2024
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink