Society » HEALTH | October 10, 2025, Friday // 16:07
Bulgaria: COVID-19 Update: How to Stay Safe from the Emerging Nimbus Strain

The new Omicron sub-variant, Nimbus (NB.1.8.1), has now become the dominant strain in the United States. While it is not considered more severe than previous Covid-19 variants, health experts caution that it may pose heightened risks for older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Medical authorities emphasize that the most effective protection remains a combination of regular testing, vaccination, and prompt treatment at the onset of symptoms. Despite its rapid spread, Nimbus does not appear to cause more serious illness than earlier strains.

The most frequently reported symptoms include sore throat, high fever, dry cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue. Loss of taste or smell is now less common than it was with earlier Omicron variants. Doctors note that while severity remains lower than in the early stages of the pandemic, this could change if the virus undergoes further mutations.

Patients experiencing long Covid typically report prolonged fatigue, low energy, shortness of breath, and cognitive difficulties often referred to as “brain fog.” Because Nimbus symptoms overlap with influenza and RSV, testing remains the only definitive way to confirm a Covid-19 infection.

Updated booster vaccines continue to provide protection against severe illness from nearly all variants, including Nimbus and Stratus. These boosters are integrated into seasonal vaccination strategies and are not considered a new fundamental threat.

Health officials advise getting tested as soon as symptoms appear and staying home to allow the body to recover. Symptoms usually subside within about five days. Minimizing close contact with others can help prevent further spread.

For high-risk individuals, such as the elderly or immunocompromised, or anyone feeling significantly unwell, seeking medical attention is strongly recommended. Supporting the body with rest and adequate fluids is also essential during recovery.

