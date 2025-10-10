Bulgaria's President: Europe Must Lead Diplomatic Efforts to End the War in Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that Europe’s foremost priority must be to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that this is a necessary step toward achieving lasting peace and stability across the continent.

Speaking at the Arraiolos Group summit in Tallinn, Estonia, President Radev underlined that the European Union must assume a leading role in resolving the conflict. According to him, the prolonged fighting in Ukraine threatens the continent’s collective future. “It is the EU, Europe, that must play a key and leading role, because with the continuation of this war, our future becomes hostage to the war itself. The solution must come primarily through diplomacy, grounded in international law and supported by clear and reliable security guarantees,” the Bulgarian head of state said.

During his participation in the summit, President Radev also addressed broader issues of peace and security, welcoming progress on President Donald Trump’s peace initiative for the Middle East. He voiced support for the first phase of the plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, describing it as an important step toward implementing the two-state solution, the only viable path, in his words, to a sustainable and lasting peace in the region.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed this position in an official statement, commending the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The Ministry described the deal as a potential first step toward stability and security in the Middle East. “It is of utmost importance that the first phase of the Gaza peace plan be implemented without delay,” the statement read, noting that such action would bring much-needed relief to the families of the hostages and alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

President Radev’s remarks in Tallinn thus reflected Bulgaria’s consistent stance on promoting diplomatic solutions, both in the context of the war in Ukraine and in the pursuit of peace in the Middle East. He reaffirmed that Europe must act decisively and responsibly to secure its future through dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law.