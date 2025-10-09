Yantra River Overflows Near Ruse, Floods Fields and Damages Bridge

Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels
The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight
The Yantra River has overflowed near the Ruse village of Dolna Studena in the Tsenovo Municipality after a sharp rise in water levels, reaching more than five meters and flooding nearby agricultural land, BGNES reported.
Regional Governor of Ruse, Dragomir Draganov, confirmed the situation and emphasized that there is currently no immediate threat to residents or their homes. Authorities are monitoring the developments closely as the water continues to rise.
In recent days, the Ruse region has seen over 200 liters of rainfall per square meter, causing significant flooding along the Yantra’s course. On Thursday, the river flooded the entrance of the “St. 40 Sedmochislenitsi” church in Veliko Tarnovo. Meanwhile, in the nearby village of Nikolovo, a compromised dike led to the evacuation of residents. In response to the worsening conditions, the mayor of Ruse declared a two-day state of emergency.
Officials believe the current surge in water levels originates from the upper reaches of the Yantra River in the Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo districts. Preliminary assessments suggest that the increased flow may have damaged the road bridge near Dolna Studena.
Governor Draganov said that inspections are underway and, if required, the bridge will be temporarily closed to ensure public safety. Specialized machinery, such as excavators and cranes, is expected to be dispatched to the site to remove fallen trees and other debris obstructing the river’s flow in the bridge area.
According to the governor, the blockage was caused by trees carried downstream by the powerful current. He added that he remains in constant communication with the mayor of Tsenovo, Dr. Petar Petrov, and the mayor of Dolna Studena, Nikolay Nikolov, as well as all relevant state institutions.
If conditions worsen, authorities are prepared to construct temporary protective dikes and implement further safety measures to prevent flooding of residential areas, Draganov stated.
