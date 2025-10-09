Yantra River Overflows Near Ruse, Floods Fields and Damages Bridge

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 10, 2025, Friday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Yantra River Overflows Near Ruse, Floods Fields and Damages Bridge

The Yantra River has overflowed near the Ruse village of Dolna Studena in the Tsenovo Municipality after a sharp rise in water levels, reaching more than five meters and flooding nearby agricultural land, BGNES reported.

Regional Governor of Ruse, Dragomir Draganov, confirmed the situation and emphasized that there is currently no immediate threat to residents or their homes. Authorities are monitoring the developments closely as the water continues to rise.

In recent days, the Ruse region has seen over 200 liters of rainfall per square meter, causing significant flooding along the Yantra’s course. On Thursday, the river flooded the entrance of the “St. 40 Sedmochislenitsi” church in Veliko Tarnovo. Meanwhile, in the nearby village of Nikolovo, a compromised dike led to the evacuation of residents. In response to the worsening conditions, the mayor of Ruse declared a two-day state of emergency.

Officials believe the current surge in water levels originates from the upper reaches of the Yantra River in the Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo districts. Preliminary assessments suggest that the increased flow may have damaged the road bridge near Dolna Studena.

Governor Draganov said that inspections are underway and, if required, the bridge will be temporarily closed to ensure public safety. Specialized machinery, such as excavators and cranes, is expected to be dispatched to the site to remove fallen trees and other debris obstructing the river’s flow in the bridge area.

According to the governor, the blockage was caused by trees carried downstream by the powerful current. He added that he remains in constant communication with the mayor of Tsenovo, Dr. Petar Petrov, and the mayor of Dolna Studena, Nikolay Nikolov, as well as all relevant state institutions.

If conditions worsen, authorities are prepared to construct temporary protective dikes and implement further safety measures to prevent flooding of residential areas, Draganov stated.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yantra, river, dolna studena

Related Articles:

Veliko Tarnovo Avoids Flooding as Yantra and Belitsa Rivers Reach Near-Critical Levels

The Yantra and Belitsa rivers rose sharply overnight

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Bulgaria: Heavy Rains Push Vit River to Critical Levels; Protective Measures in Place

On Tuesday morning, the situation along the Vit River remains challenging

Society » Environment | May 27, 2025, Tuesday // 09:01

Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

Tragic Drowning: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Maritsa River

A tragic incident occurred when a 9-year-old boy drowned in the Maritsa River

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 16:38

Bulgaria Implements Seasonal Fishing Ban to Preserve Aquatic Life

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Water, has enacted a comprehensive ban on fishing activities

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:57
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

EU-Funded Project to Determine Bulgaria’s Bear Population

A new project funded by the European Union has been launched in Bulgaria to determine the exact number of brown bears living in the country

Society » Environment | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

Elenite After the Flood: Destruction, Recovery, and Calls for Accountability

The Bulgarian resort of Elenite has been left covered in mud and debris following the devastating flood that claimed four lives earlier this month

Society » Environment | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:55

Sunny Days Ahead: Bulgaria to See Warmer Autumn Weather

In the coming days, Bulgaria will enjoy more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures, with generally calm and pleasant autumn weather prevailing across the country

Society » Environment | October 10, 2025, Friday // 12:01

Partly Sunny Day Ahead: Showers in the Mountains, 20°C Along the Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria is expected to experience mild to cool weather on October 11, with lows ranging from 6°C to 11°C, and around 7°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Yantra River Floods Historic Church in Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse Evacuates Villages Over Dam Risk

The Yantra River has overflowed its banks in Veliko Tarnovo, flooding the entrance to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Church of the Holy 40 Martyrs

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:09

Elenite Residents Allowed Back Home as Authorities Continue Flood Inspections

Property owners in the Elenite resort complex are being allowed to return to their homes after last week’s severe flooding

Society » Environment | October 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria