Sunny Days Ahead: Bulgaria to See Warmer Autumn Weather
In the coming days, Bulgaria will enjoy more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures, with generally calm and pleasant autumn weather prevailing across the country.
Today, the weather will feature variable cloudiness, while the wind will strengthen again, becoming moderate to strong over the Danube Plain. Light rain is expected in some mountain and semi-mountain regions, but it will remain brief and scattered. Daytime temperatures will range between 15 and 21 degrees.
Across Europe, temperatures remain warm, reaching up to and slightly above 25 degrees in the Pyrenees. The Balkan Peninsula will also experience a slight warming trend as recent rainfall subsides. For most regions, the temperatures will be typical for mid-autumn conditions.
Overnight into Saturday, the sky will become mostly cloudy. After midnight, light rain may occur in isolated parts of the far northeastern and western regions. Morning temperatures will drop to between 7 and 13 degrees.
On Saturday, cloud cover will remain variable, becoming more substantial in the east. Rain is expected in the eastern and mountainous areas. Daytime highs will reach between 13 and 19 degrees, with a moderate northwesterly wind keeping the day breezy and cool.
Sunday will bring mostly clear skies, though some clouds will linger around the mountains. Light, brief showers may occur in isolated areas of the Balkan region. The wind will ease, turning light from the west. Morning temperatures will be between 5 and 11 degrees, and during the day, values will rise to between 15 and 21 degrees.
Monday will continue the trend of mild autumn weather with variable but mostly dry conditions. Winds will remain weak. Minimum temperatures will range from around 4–5 degrees up to 11, while daytime highs will be between 15 and 20 degrees.
From Tuesday through Friday, Bulgaria will experience stable and calm autumn conditions, with temperatures around or slightly below seasonal averages. Mornings will be cool, with lows from 4–5 to around 11 degrees, while afternoons will bring highs of 13 to 19 degrees. Slightly cooler weather is expected on Tuesday in some regions. Light rain may fall only in isolated mountainous or northeastern areas, mainly at the start of the week.
